Harmanpreet said she wants her team to keep things simple and "do what they did last year". Meanwhile, DC Women captain Meg Lanning reckoned it is a good wicket and that there could be runs in it.

Lanning added that she was really looking forward to the WPL this season, and that the preparation had been great for the team and she wanted her team to stick to their strengths and play with freedom.

