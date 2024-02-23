Defending champions Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl first in the season-opening clash of the Women's Premier League 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, February 23. The title holders are up against last season's runners-up Delhi Capitals in a reprise of the 2023 final. (Match Blog | Streaming | Full Coverage)
Explaining her decision to field first, MI Women skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said that dew is a factor and that played a part in her decision. Veteran fast bowler Shabnim Ismail has been inducted in the playing XI and will be making her debut for Mumbai in this match.
Harmanpreet said she wants her team to keep things simple and "do what they did last year". Meanwhile, DC Women captain Meg Lanning reckoned it is a good wicket and that there could be runs in it.
Lanning added that she was really looking forward to the WPL this season, and that the preparation had been great for the team and she wanted her team to stick to their strengths and play with freedom.
Playing XIs
Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia(w), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque.
Delhi Capitals Women: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey.