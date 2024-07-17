Matheesha Pathirana Believes It Is Too Soon To Analyse Difference Between IPL And LPL

Pathirana played a big role in ensuring Strikers win four of their eight league matches. Thinking back to his pivotal role in the last few games, Matheesha shares, “I try to keep boundaries small and save runs for my team. I put a lot of effort into keeping a disciplined mindset, trying to limit the oppositions scoring chances while making sure our team stays well-positioned. In order to help our team achieve its overall objective of winning matches and improving its performance I want to make a major contribution to this game’s bowling execution.”