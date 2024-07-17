Cricket

Matheesha Pathirana Believes It Is Too Soon To Analyse Difference Between IPL And LPL

Pathirana who plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL is part of the Colombo Strikers in the ongoing LPL 2024. His fantastic four-wicket haul against Galle Marvels last Monday helped Strikers book a place in the play-offs

Matheesha Pathirana-LPL 2024-Colombo Strikers
Matheesha Pathirana in LPL for Colombo Strikers Photo: Colombo Strikers
Rising Sri Lankan star Matheesha Pathirana thinks it is too soon to analyse the difference between the Lanka Premier League (LPL) and the Indian Premier League (IPL). (More Cricket News)

Pathirana who plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL is part of the Colombo Strikers in the ongoing LPL 2024. His fantastic four-wicket haul against Galle Marvels last Monday helped Strikers book a place in the play-offs.

When discussing the differences between leagues like the IPL and LPL if they exist, Srilanka’s newfound talent Matheesha shares, “Lanka Premier is still a new tournament. We have played almost two or three seasons. Thus, it’s too soon to analyze.”

Matheesha Pathirana (right) celebrates a wicket in the Lanka Premier League 2024 fixture. - Special Arrangement
Lanka Premier League 2024: Matheesha Pathirana-Muhammad Waseem Star In Colombo Strikers' 7-Wicket Win Over Galle Marvels

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The youngster, whose action resembles Lasith Malinga, is also considered a gun death bowler just like the Sri Lankan legend.

Speaking on the mindset that goes behind the death overs, Matheesha Pathirana shares, “When I am coming to bowl in the death overs I try to bowl without boundaries. After that if I get the pressure from the opponents, I try to bowl yorkers and get some wickets.”

Pathirana played a big role in ensuring Strikers win four of their eight league matches. Thinking back to his pivotal role in the last few games, Matheesha shares, “I try to keep boundaries small and save runs for my team. I put a lot of effort into keeping a disciplined mindset, trying to limit the oppositions scoring chances while making sure our team stays well-positioned. In order to help our team achieve its overall objective of winning matches and improving its performance I want to make a major contribution to this game’s bowling execution.”

At the end of the league stage, Pathirana was the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 12 scalps to his name only behind Pakistan leggie and his teammate at Colombo Strikers Shadab Khan who has 16 wickets.

With two four-wicket hauls, Pathirana has demonstrated his bowling prowess in the LPL 2024 season. All season long Pathirana has put up strong performances taking a 12 wickets with his disciplined bowling style. His ability to put pressure on opposing batsmen has been a key factor in Colombo Strikers' winning performances.

