After his team suffered a narrow two-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals at home on Tuesday (April 16) evening, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer has been fined INR 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League 2024 clash at the Eden Gardens. (As It Happened | Scorecard)
"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Iyer was fined Rs 12 lakhs," said the IPL in a media release.
The match had gone right down to the wire, with RR needing 46 runs off the last overs while chasing KKR's target of 224 runs. English opener Jos Buttler held firm from start to end, shepherding the lower order and smashing his second century of the season to pull off a thrilling last-ball win for the visitors.
Advertisement
It was the joint-biggest chase in IPL history to boot, as RR equalled their own record of chasing down a 224-run target - against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2020 in Sharjah.
Buttler was deservedly named Player of the Match for his undefeated 107 off 60 balls.
With the win, RR have strengthened their position on top of the IPL 2024 points table. They have 12 points from seven matches, while KKR are second with eight points from six games.