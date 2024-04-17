Cricket

KKR Vs RR, IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer Fined INR 12 Lakh For Slow Over Rate

As it was Kolkata Knight Riders' first offence of the Indian Premier League 2024 season, the fine was limited to INR 12 lakh. Shreyas Iyer's team lost the match match narrowly after Jos Buttler smashed an unbeaten century at the Eden Gardens

Advertisement

BCCI%2FIPL
Shreyas Iyer in action during match 31 of Indian Premier League 2024, between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens on April 16. Photo: BCCI/IPL
info_icon

After his team suffered a narrow two-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals at home on Tuesday (April 16) evening, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer has been fined INR 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League 2024 clash at the Eden Gardens. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Iyer was fined Rs 12 lakhs," said the IPL in a media release.

The match had gone right down to the wire, with RR needing 46 runs off the last overs while chasing KKR's target of 224 runs. English opener Jos Buttler held firm from start to end, shepherding the lower order and smashing his second century of the season to pull off a thrilling last-ball win for the visitors.

Advertisement

It was the joint-biggest chase in IPL history to boot, as RR equalled their own record of chasing down a 224-run target - against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2020 in Sharjah.

Buttler was deservedly named Player of the Match for his undefeated 107 off 60 balls.

Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata. - AP Photo/Bikas Das
IPL 2024: 'I Was Struggling A Bit For Rhythm', Says Jos Buttler After Match-Winning Ton Against KKR

BY PTI

With the win, RR have strengthened their position on top of the IPL 2024 points table. They have 12 points from seven matches, while KKR are second with eight points from six games.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Ram Navami: Must-Listen Audiobooks & Podcasts About Lord Ram Which Will Help You Celebrate This Festival Uniquely
  2. Vikram Birthday Special: 5 Best Films Of 'Chiyaan' To Rewatch Today
  3. KKR Vs RR: Jos Buttler's Ton Helps Rajasthan Royals Pull Of Joint-Highest Run Chase In IPL History - As It Happened
  4. Ram Navami Special: 'Ramayana' Based Animated Films To Watch
  5. Sports World LIVE: Kylian Mbappe Leads PSG Into Champions League Semis With Win Over Barcelona
  6. Ram Navami Celebrations In Ranchi: Intersections Of Religion And Politics
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE: 'East Is A Witness To Modi's Guarantee', Says PM In Assam
  8. Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim Are Not Expecting A Second Baby? Here's What We Know So Far