IRE-W Vs ENG-W, 3rd ODI Live Score: Wet Outfield Delays Start, Next Inspection At 4:30 PM

Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the third ODI between Ireland women and England women, right here

Welcome to the live coverage of the third ODI match between Ireland women and England women being held at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Wednesday (11th September). England women have already sealed the series after a thumping 275-run win in the second ODI. Now, Ireland women will play for the pride in the last ODI of the series. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the third ODI between Ireland women and England women, right here. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

IRE-W Vs ENG-W, 3rd ODI - Toss Update

England women won the toss and elected to bat first in the final ODI match against Ireland women.

Playing XIs:

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Hollie Armitage, Paige Scholfield, Freya Kemp, Bess Heath(w), Mady Villiers, Kate Cross(c), Issy Wong, Georgia Davis, Lauren Filer

Ireland Women: Una Raymond-Hoey, Gaby Lewis(c), Amy Hunter(w), Orla Prendergast, Leah Paul, Rebecca Stokell, Arlene Kelly, Alice Tector, Jane Maguire, Freya Sargent, Aimee Maguire

