Ireland Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st ODI: RSA Win Toss, Bat First In Abu Dhabi - Check Playing XIs

Welcome to our live coverage of the first ODI between Ireland and South Africa in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (October 2, 2024). With the T20I series being drawn 1-1, the onus is on the Proteas to step up and get themselves out of a limited-overs rut. The Irish side, on the other hand, will be confident of another good showing. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the IRE vs RSA game, right here. (More Cricket News)