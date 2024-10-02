Cricket

Ireland Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st ODI: RSA Win Toss, Bat First In Abu Dhabi - Check Playing XIs

Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the first ODI between Ireland and South Africa, right here

ire-vs-sa-2nd-t20i-abu-dhabi
The two-match T20I series between Ireland and South Africa was drawn 1-1. Photo: X/Cricket Ireland
info_icon

Welcome to our live coverage of the first ODI between Ireland and South Africa in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (October 2, 2024). With the T20I series being drawn 1-1, the onus is on the Proteas to step up and get themselves out of a limited-overs rut. The Irish side, on the other hand, will be confident of another good showing. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the IRE vs RSA game, right here. (More Cricket News)

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bat first against Ireland.

Playing XIs

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman.

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Stephen Doheny (wk), George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Gavin Hoey.

Before the drawn T20I series against Ireland, South Africa had lost the three-game T20I series to Afghanistan, a first for the Asian side. On top of that, the Temba Bavuma-led Proteas are travelling with a relatively young squad, and a number of experienced faces are not around.

The white-ball tour between the two sides was originally supposed to be hosted by Ireland, but is being held in the United Arab Emirates instead due to what the Ireland board's chief executive Warren Deutrom called "infrastructure constraints". Ireland do not have a permanent home stadium and have to pay rent and bring in temporary facilities each time they play at home.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Women's T20 WC: Smriti Says, 'No Shortcuts To Toppling Australia; Teams Must Bring Their A-Game'
  2. Women's T20 World Cup, Group B Preview: Top Contenders, Fixtures, Squads - All You Need To Know
  3. Nepal Vs Oman, 5th T20I Canada Tri-Nation Series 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NEP Vs OMN
  4. Women's T20 World Cup, Group A Preview: Top Contenders, Fixtures, Squads - All You Need To Know
  5. Qatar Vs Denmark Toss Update, CWC Challenge League A: DEN Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Borussia Dortmund 7-1 Celtic, Champions League: Rodgers Laments Mistakes
  2. Haaland On Target As Manchester City Thrash Slovan Bratislava 4-0 In Champions League - In Pics
  3. Inter 4-0 Red Star Belgrade, Champions League: Taremi, Arnautovic Impress Inzaghi In Rout
  4. Champions League: PSG Were No Match To 'Superior' Arsenal, Concedes Luis Enrique
  5. Arsenal 2-0 PSG, Champions League: Arteta Lauds 'Unbelievable' Havertz
Tennis News
  1. Sumit Nagal Vs Wu Yibing, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Shanghai Masters 2024 Match
  2. Shanghai Masters 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Draw, Indians In Action And Where To Watch
  3. China Open: Injury Forces Osaka Out As Gauff Progresses To Quarters
  4. Jannik Sinner Tees Up Blockbuster Carlos Alcaraz Meeting In China Open Final
  5. China Open: Alcaraz Passes Medvedev Test To Reach Beijing Final
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. A Call To Sip Gaumutra Puts The 'Holy Cow' In The Spotlight Again
  2. Delhi’s Biggest Drug Bust: Police Seize Over 560 Kg Of Cocaine, Suspect International Syndicate
  3. Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Walks Out Of Jail On 20-Day Parole
  4. Maharashtra Govt Forms Inquiry Commission To Investigate Alleged Encounter Of Badlapur Rape Accused
  5. RG Kar Case: Agitating Doctos’ Back To Ceasework, State Healthcare System On Edge | Latest Developments
Entertainment News
  1. Not Today Review: A Single Conversation Can Save a Life
  2. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  3. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  4. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  5. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Mid-East Tensions LIVE: Israeli Military Asks People Of 24 Villages In Lebanon To Evacuate; Israel's Fresh Op In Gaza Kills 51
  2. In Pictures: Iran's Barrage Of Missiles Targeting Israel Worsens Tension In Middle East
  3. Israel vs Iran: Analysing The Military Might Of The Two Nations
  4. Denmark Blasts: Two Explosions Rock Area Around Israeli Embassy in Copenhagen; No Injury Reported
  5. Women's Role In Catholic Church Tops Agenda As Pope Opens Second Phase Of Big Reform Project
Latest Stories
  1. Singapore Women's Tour Of Japan 2024 Live Streaming: JPN-W Vs SGP-W Complete Schedule, Squads, Telecast Details
  2. Horoscope For October 1, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: When Does Action Begin? Check Kanpur Weather Forecast For Day 5
  4. Navratri vs Durga Puja: Key Differences Between The Two Celebrations Honouring Goddess Durga
  5. Indonesia Vs Japan Toss Update, ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 5: INA Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs
  6. 'No Positive Approach From Govt': Doctors Resume Complete Ceasework In Kolkata | RG Kar Case
  7. Mumbai Vs Rest Of India Toss Update, Irani Cup: ROI Field First In Lucknow - Check Playing XIs
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: IND Beat BAN By 7 Wickets In Kanpur | BAN 233, 146; IND - 285/9d, 98/3