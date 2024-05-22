IPL 2024: RCB's Best Chance To Win Trophy - Ex-Owner Vijay Mallya's 'Inner Instinct' Says

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's best chance to go for the trophy is this year, former owner of the franchise Vijay Mallya said citing his "inner instinct". (Full Coverage)
Taking to X, Mallya said that years ago while bidding for Virat Kohli, his inner instinct told him that he could not have made a better decision.
His inner instinct was again telling him that this is the Bengaluru-based franchise's best chance to go for the IPL trophy, the former RCB owner further wrote in his post.
RCB had signed the then Indian U-19 World Cup winning captain Virat Kohli ahead of the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008. Kohli remains the only player to have played for only a single franchise since the beginning of the tournament.
Mallya, who currently lives in the United Kingdom and is trying to avoid extradition to India, ended his post with a "Best of luck".
RCB are currently on a six-match winning run and need to win three more matches without a loss to win the trophy.
In a turnaround for ages, the Faf du Plessis-led side has qualified for the playoffs despite languishing at the bottom for the entire first half of the tournament.
After eight matches, RCB had just one win to show and were on the verge of getting eliminated from the playoff race.
RCB had to win all six of their remaining games and that too by margins big enough to take their net run rate above their rivals to stay in the hunt for playoffs and they somehow managed to do that.
RCB tied with Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants with 14 points at the end of the league stage but their superior run rate helped them to sneak into the playoffs as the fourth-best team.
Led by du Plessis, RCB now face Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday in the IPL 2024 Eliminator to stay alive in the tournament. The winner of this game will face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday in a battle that will decide who plays Kolkata Knight Riders.