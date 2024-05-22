Cricket

IPL 2024: RCB's Best Chance To Win Trophy - Ex-Owner Vijay Mallya's 'Inner Instinct' Says

Taking to X, Vijay Mallya said that years ago while bidding for Virat Kohli, his inner instinct told him that he could not have made a better decision and his inner instinct was telling him this year that it is RCB's best chance to go for trophy