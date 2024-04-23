IPL 2024: Jaiswal's Ton, Sandeep Sharma's Fifer Help Rajasthan Royals Win Big Against Mumbai Indians- In Pics

Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal greets Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.
Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal, right, celebrates after after hitting the winning run in the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.
Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal raises his bat as he celebrates after scoring a century during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.
Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.
Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.
Mumbai Indians' Piyush Chawla, second right, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.
Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.
Mumbai Indians' Tim David plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.
Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.
Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates the dismissal of Mumbai Indians' Mohammad Nabi during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.
Rajasthan Royals players celebrates the dismissal of Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.