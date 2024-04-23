Cricket

IPL 2024: Jaiswal's Ton, Sandeep Sharma's Fifer Help Rajasthan Royals Win Big Against Mumbai Indians- In Pics

Yashasvi Jaiswal roared back to form with a terrific hundred after Sandeep Sharma's maiden five-for as a rampaging Rajasthan Royals hammered Mumbai Indians by nine wickets in the Indian Premier League in Jaipur on Monday. After Sandeep returned 4-0-18-5 to record the best bowling figures this IPL, Jaiswal found form at last in Rajasthan's final home game at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, flaying the Mumbai Indians attack during his 104 not out off 60 balls.

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians' vs Rajasthan Royals' | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav

Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal greets Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians' vs Rajasthan Royals' | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal, right, celebrates after after hitting the winning run in the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians' vs Rajasthan Royals' | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal raises his bat as he celebrates after scoring a century during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians' vs Rajasthan Royals' | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians' vs Rajasthan Royals' | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians' vs Rajasthan Royals' | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
Mumbai Indians' Piyush Chawla, second right, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians' vs Rajasthan Royals' | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians' vs Rajasthan Royals' | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
Mumbai Indians' Tim David plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians' vs Rajasthan Royals' | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians' vs Rajasthan Royals' | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates the dismissal of Mumbai Indians' Mohammad Nabi during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians' vs Rajasthan Royals' | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
Rajasthan Royals players celebrates the dismissal of Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

