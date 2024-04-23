Cricket

IPL 2024: Jaiswal's Ton, Sandeep Sharma's Fifer Help Rajasthan Royals Win Big Against Mumbai Indians- In Pics

Yashasvi Jaiswal roared back to form with a terrific hundred after Sandeep Sharma's maiden five-for as a rampaging Rajasthan Royals hammered Mumbai Indians by nine wickets in the Indian Premier League in Jaipur on Monday. After Sandeep returned 4-0-18-5 to record the best bowling figures this IPL, Jaiswal found form at last in Rajasthan's final home game at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, flaying the Mumbai Indians attack during his 104 not out off 60 balls.