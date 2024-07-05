Captains Harmanpreet Kaur and Laura Wolvaardt at the toss for the first women's T20I between India and South Africa in Chennai on Friday (July 5, 2024). Photo: X/BCCI Women

Captains Harmanpreet Kaur and Laura Wolvaardt at the toss for the first women's T20I between India and South Africa in Chennai on Friday (July 5, 2024). Photo: X/BCCI Women