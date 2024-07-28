Cricket

India Vs Sri Lanka Final Toss Update, Women's Asia Cup: Harmanpreet & Co Bat First In Dambulla

India had registered a stunning 10-wicket win over Bangladesh in their semi-final clash, and entered their ninth Women's Asia Cup final

India vs Bangladesh Womens Asia Cup 2024 X BCCI Women
Smriti Mandhana (first from left) and Shafali Verma during the India vs Bangladesh Women's Asia Cup 2024 Semi-Final match on July 26, Friaday. Photo: BCCI Women
info_icon

India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and has opted to have a bat in the all-important final against Sri Lanka at the Rangiri International Stadium in Dambulla on Sunday, July 28. (Match Blog |Full Coverage)

Explaining why she chose to bat, Kaur said: "We are gonna bat first, the reason is both the semis were played on this pitch, that's why. We really work hard, so today it is looking like a long batting lineup, it's good for us. They are a good side, we just think what we have to do, we have to play good cricket. Same team for us."

After losing the day, her other number, Athapaththu said: If we had won the toss, we were looking to bowl first. We have to improve our fielding and hopefully our batters will bat well. Yeah. 80 percent okay. One change for us - Sachini Nisansala comes in for Achini Kulasuriya."

Playing XIs

Teams:

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Uma Chetry, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Tanuja Kanwar, Renuka Thakur Singh

Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Hasini Perera, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sachini Nisansala

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Final Toss Update, Women's Asia Cup: Harmanpreet & Co Bat First In Dambulla
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka Final Live Score, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W, SL-W Face-Off To Be Crowned Continental Champions
  3. IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Is A Bowlers’ Captain, Says Axar Patel
  4. IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: India Register Clinical 43-Run Win Over Sri Lanka In Pallekele - In Pics
  5. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test Day 2: England Overcome Nervy Start To Take Control
Football News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024 Football Roundup: Win For USA, Ukraine, Argentina - All Match Reports
  2. Football At Paris Olympics: Canada Deducted Six Points, Coaches Banned Over Drone Spying Scandal
  3. Chelsea 1-4 Celtic: Ruthless Bhoys Brush Maresca's Men Aside
  4. English Premier League: Manchester United Made Right Decision By Keeping Ten Hag, Says Onana
  5. Fabio Carvalho Committed To 'Making Statement' In Liverpool Pre-season
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Osaka Crashes Out In First Round To Fierce Kerber
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alcaraz And Nadal Storm Through First Round
  3. Andy Murray Brands London 2012 Gold Pinnacle Of Career: 'It Is Once In A Lifetime'
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Novak Djokovic Makes Dominant Start To Gold Medal Bid
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Carlos Alcaraz Races Into Second Round
Hockey News
  1. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  2. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND
  3. India 3-2 New Zealand, Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet's Late Strike Wins It For Hockey Team
  4. India Vs Argentina Hockey Live Streaming, Paris Olympic Games 2024: When And Where To Watch Pool B Match
  5. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths News LIVE: Scary Visuals Of Flooded Basement Surface; Fire Dept Says 'NOC Was Given For Storage'
  2. Weather News LIVE: Rain Lashes Over Madhya Pradesh; Light Showers Expected In Delhi-NCR
  3. From Golf For Rs 100 To The Abrogation Of Article 370: A Tale Of Unfulfilled Promises
  4. PM Modi Highlights Rise In Khadi Sales, Urges Citizens To 'Cheer For Bharat' In Olympics 2024
  5. Team India’s Uniform At Paris Olympics 2024: A Blend Of Tradition And Modernity
Entertainment News
  1. 'Raayan' Box Office Collection Day 2: Dhanush's Action-Drama Picks Pace, Earns Rs 13.75 Crore
  2. 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani': Karan Johar Pens A Note Of Gratitude As Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Starrer Turns One
  3. Robert Downey Jr Returns To Marvel Not As Iron Man But As Doctor Doom - Watch Viral Video Inside
  4. Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Alia Bhatt Adjusted Her 'Loud' Tone After Marriage: She Changed More For Me
  5. 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Box Office Collection 2: Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynolds Starrer Earns Rs 44 Crore In India
US News
  1. Taylor Swift's Olympic Surprise: 'Ready For It?' Hits Paris 2024 Primetime
  2. Columbia Mall Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, No Active Shooter: Police
  3. Watch: Taylor Swift Fans Enjoy Free 'Eras Tour' Concert From Munich's Olympia Berg Hill
  4. Cinnamon Recall: FDA Warns Of High Lead Levels In ALB Flavor Cinnamon Powder Across Four States
  5. NYC’s Chinatown Night Market Is Back Amid Challenges
World News
  1. France Train Attack: Rail Services To Return To Normal On Monday; Hunt For Vandals Still On
  2. Israel Targets South Lebanon After Golan Heights Rocket Attack, IDF Confirms Attacks On Hezbollah Posts
  3. Congo: Seven Killed After Stampede At Music Concert In Kinshasa
  4. Mali Rebel Coalition Kills Dozens Of Soldiers And Russian Wagner Mercenaries
  5. Canada: Jasper Fire 'Could Burn For Months', Over 20,000 People Evacuated
Latest Stories
  1. What Kind Of Luck Do 'People Born On Saturday' Have?
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony: FRA Prez Declares The Games Open - In Pics
  3. Farah Khan's Mother Passes Away: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty And Others Pay Their Last Respects
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, July 27, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. NITI Aayog: PM Modi Chairs Meeting; Know Who Is In, Who Is Not | Full List
  6. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Kush Shah Quits The Show, Introduces New Goli- Watch Video
  7. Paris Olympics 2024: Olympic Flag Raised Upside Down In Rain-Soaked Opening Ceremony
  8. Weekly Horoscope for July 28th to August 3rd: Discover Astrological Insights for All Zodiac Signs