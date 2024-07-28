India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and has opted to have a bat in the all-important final against Sri Lanka at the Rangiri International Stadium in Dambulla on Sunday, July 28. (Match Blog |Full Coverage)
Explaining why she chose to bat, Kaur said: "We are gonna bat first, the reason is both the semis were played on this pitch, that's why. We really work hard, so today it is looking like a long batting lineup, it's good for us. They are a good side, we just think what we have to do, we have to play good cricket. Same team for us."
After losing the day, her other number, Athapaththu said: If we had won the toss, we were looking to bowl first. We have to improve our fielding and hopefully our batters will bat well. Yeah. 80 percent okay. One change for us - Sachini Nisansala comes in for Achini Kulasuriya."
Playing XIs
Teams:
India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Uma Chetry, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Tanuja Kanwar, Renuka Thakur Singh
Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Hasini Perera, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sachini Nisansala