India Vs Sri Lanka Final Live Score, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W, SL-W Face-Off To Be Crowned Continental Champions

India openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma X/@ACCMedia1

Welcome to our live coverage of the final of Women's Asia Cup T20 2024, to be played between India and Sri Lanka at the Rangiri International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla on Sunday, July 28. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co registered a thumping 10-wicket win over Bangladesh in their semi-final, while Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in a thrilling encounter to secure their spot. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the IND-W vs SL-W match, right here

LIVE UPDATES

28 Jul 2024, 02:45:23 pm IST IND-W Vs SL-W, Asia Cup Final: Playing XIs India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Uma Chetry, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Tanuja Kanwar, Renuka Thakur Singh Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Hasini Perera, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sachini Nisansala

28 Jul 2024, 02:44:06 pm IST IND-W Vs SL-W, Asia Cup Final: India Bat First In Dambulla India's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the all-important toss in the final and has opted to have a bat. India go into the final unchanged, while Sri Lanka bring Sachini Nisansala for Achini Kulasuriya.