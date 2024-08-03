Cricket

IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: Sri Lanka Tie Match Against India - In Pics

An injury-hit Sri Lanka fought back in thrilling fashion to tie the 1st ODI against 2023 ODI World Cup runners-up India at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Friday, August 2. Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka won the toss and chose to bat first as the hosts put up 230 for the loss of eight wickets. In reply, despite skipper Rohit Sharma's half-century, the visitors kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Axar Patel and KL Rahul did calm things but SL bowlers fought back to take the game down to the wire. The Indian lower-order could not cross the finish line as the Islanders took a well-deserved tie.