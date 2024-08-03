Cricket

IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: Sri Lanka Tie Match Against India - In Pics

An injury-hit Sri Lanka fought back in thrilling fashion to tie the 1st ODI against 2023 ODI World Cup runners-up India at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Friday, August 2. Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka won the toss and chose to bat first as the hosts put up 230 for the loss of eight wickets. In reply, despite skipper Rohit Sharma's half-century, the visitors kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Axar Patel and KL Rahul did calm things but SL bowlers fought back to take the game down to the wire. The Indian lower-order could not cross the finish line as the Islanders took a well-deserved tie.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Cricket

Sri Lanka's players celebrates the wicket of India's Arshdeep Singh after the first ODI cricket match of the series between India and Sri Lanka ended in a tie, at R Premadasa International Stadium, in Colombo.

Sri Lankas players celebrates the wicket of Arshdeep Singh
Sri Lanka's players celebrates the wicket of Arshdeep Singh | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Sri Lankan players celebrate the wicket of India's Arshdeep Singh after they managed to tie the first ODI cricket match of the series between India and Sri Lanka, at R Premadasa International Stadium, in Colombo.

Sri Lankan players celebrate Kuldeep Yadavs wicket
Sri Lankan players celebrate Kuldeep Yadav's wicket | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Sri Lankan players celebrate the wicket of India's Kuldeep Yadav during the first ODI cricket match of the series between India and Sri Lanka, at R Premadasa International Stadium, in Colombo.

Axar Patel plays a shot against Sri Lanka
Axar Patel plays a shot against Sri Lanka | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

India's Axar Patel plays a shot during the first ODI cricket match of the series between India and Sri Lanka, at R Premadasa International Stadium, in Colombo.

KL Rahul plays a shot against Sri Lanka
KL Rahul plays a shot against Sri Lanka | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

India's KL Rahul plays a shot during the first ODI cricket match of the series between India and Sri Lanka, at R Premadasa International Stadium, in Colombo.

Sri Lankas Wanindu Hasaranga celebrates Virat Kohlis wicket
Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga celebrates Virat Kohli's wicket | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga with teammates celebrates the wicket of India's Virat Kohli during the first ODI cricket match of the series between India and Sri Lanka, at R Premadasa International Stadium, in Colombo.

Dunith Wellalage celebrates the wicket of Indias Shubman Gill
Dunith Wellalage celebrates the wicket of India's Shubman Gill | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage with teammate celebrates the wicket of India's Shubman Gill during the first ODI cricket match of the series between India and Sri Lanka, at R Premadasa International Stadium, in Colombo.

Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the first ODI cricket match against Sri Lanka
Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the first ODI cricket match against Sri Lanka | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the first ODI cricket match of the series between India and Sri Lanka, at R Premadasa International Stadium, in Colombo.

Rohit Sharma plays a shot against Sri Lanka
Rohit Sharma plays a shot against Sri Lanka | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

India's captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the first ODI cricket match of the series between India and Sri Lanka, at R Premadasa International Stadium, in Colombo.

Dunith Wellalage celebrates his half century against India
Dunith Wellalage celebrates his half century against India | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage celebrates his half century during the first ODI cricket match of the series between India and Sri Lanka, at R Premadasa International Stadium, in Colombo.

Arshdeep Singh celebrates the wicket of Sri Lankas Wanindu Hasaranga
Arshdeep Singh celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

India’s Arshdeep Singh celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga during the first ODI cricket match of the series between India and Sri Lanka, at R Premadasa International Stadium, in Colombo.

Axar Patel celebrates with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul after taking the wicket of Janith Liyanage
Axar Patel celebrates with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul after taking the wicket of Janith Liyanage | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

India’s Axar Patel celebrates with captain Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper KL Rahul after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Janith Liyanage during the first ODI cricket match of the series between India and Sri Lanka, at R Premadasa International Stadium, in Colombo.

Dunith Wellalage plays a shot against India
Dunith Wellalage plays a shot against India | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage plays a shot during the first ODI cricket match of the series between India and Sri Lanka, at R Premadasa International Stadium, in Colombo.

Pathum Nissanka celebrates his half century
Pathum Nissanka celebrates his half century | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka celebrates his half century during the first ODI cricket match of the series between India and Sri Lanka, at R Premadasa International Stadium, in Colombo.

Kuldeep Yadav celebrates with Virat Kohli after taking the wicket of Charith Asalanka
Kuldeep Yadav celebrates with Virat Kohli after taking the wicket of Charith Asalanka | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

India’s Kuldeep Yadav celebrates with Virat Kohli after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's captain Charith Asalanka during the first ODI cricket match of the series between India and Sri Lanka, at R Premadasa International Stadium, in Colombo.

Shivam Dube reacts after taking the wicket of Sri Lankas Kusal Mendis
Shivam Dube reacts after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

India’s Shivam Dube reacts after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis during the first ODI cricket match of a series between India and Sri Lanka, at R Premadasa International Stadium, in Colombo.

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SL One-Day International Series On TV And Online
  2. Newly Retired Andy Murray Proud Of Achievements Following Hip Surgery
  3. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: Asalanka Stars At The Death As Sri Lanka Tie With India - Data Debrief
  4. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: India, Sri Lanka Play Out Historic 44th Tie In Colombo
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 1st ODI: Hasaranga, Asalanka's Fightback Results In Thrilling Tie
Football News
  1. AS Roma: Serie A Side Sign La Liga's Leading Scorer Artem Dovbyk From Girona
  2. 'Don't Care If People Kill Me': Sunil Chhetri's Honest View On India's Olympics 'Reality'
  3. Carlo Ancelotti Rules Out Move To Another Club Role After Real Madrid
  4. Manchester United Transfers: Erik Ten Hag Drops Huge Hint Over Casemiro's Future
  5. Tottenham Hotspur: Ange Postecoglou Says Surs Targeting Striker In Transfer Window
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics 2024: Katerina Siniakova, Tomas Machac Shine With Gold Amid Relationship Mystery
  2. Paris Olympics: Iga Swiatek Pulls Out Of Toronto Event Bronze Win At The Games 2024
  3. Washington Open: Paula Badosa Hails Emma Raducanu After Three-set Thriller
  4. 'I Have Waited Almost 20 Years' – Novak Djokovic Delighted To End Long Wait For Olympic Singles Final
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Alcaraz Relishing 'Special' Gold Medal Final Against Djokovic
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024: IND Beat AUS In Hockey After 52 Years - In Pics
  2. India 3-2 Australia, Paris Olympics Highlights: Harmanpreet's Double Strike Hands IND First Games Win In 52 Years
  3. Indian Hockey Team Pulls Off First Olympic Win Over Australia In 52 Years
  4. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online
  5. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics

