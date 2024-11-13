India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Centurion Weather Forecast, Predicted XI And Match Prediction

Indian batting line-up will be in focus as they take on a resurgent South Africa as the former look to regain lost ground on rather unfamiliar SuperSport Park conditions when the two teams clash the third T20I on Wednesday. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
Since 2009, India have played only one T20I at this venue, which they lost by six wickets in 2018 and have only one survivor from that squad in this side -- Hardik Pandya.
India won the 1st T20I by 61 runs at Durban but the hosts came roaring back in the 2nd T20I despite a five-for from On Varun Chakaravarthy as the hosts won by three wickets at Gqeberha.
India Vs South Africa: Head-To-Head Record In T20Is
India and South Africa have locked horns in 29 T20Is so far with India having won 16 of them. South Africa have managed to win 12 matches whereas only one game ended without a result.
Matches played: 29, India won: 16, South Africa won: 12, No result: 1
India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I Centurion Weather Report
As per AccuWeather, expect a cooler evening in Centurion for the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I. There is 10% chance of a cloud cover with 62% humidity.
India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I Predicted XIs
South Africa predicted XI: Aiden Markram (c), Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Nqabayomzi Peter
India predicted XI: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi
India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I Match Prediction
As per Google win predictor, India has 54% chance of winning the third T20I to South Africa's 46%.