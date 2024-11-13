Cricket

India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Centurion Weather Forecast, Predicted XI And Match Prediction

The Men In Blue are action again after their three-wicket loss in the 2nd T20I and will be looking to bounce back in Centurion on Wednesday. Check out the match prediction, head-to-head record, weather forecast, and other important details of the IND Vs RSA, 3rd T20I match