India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Centurion Weather Forecast, Predicted XI And Match Prediction

The Men In Blue are action again after their three-wicket loss in the 2nd T20I and will be looking to bounce back in Centurion on Wednesday. Check out the match prediction, head-to-head record, weather forecast, and other important details of the IND Vs RSA, 3rd T20I match

India Vs South Africa 2nd T20I at Gqeberha, South Africa
IND vs SA 2nd T20: India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, runs between the wickets to score | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
Indian batting line-up will be in focus as they take on a resurgent South Africa as the former look to regain lost ground on rather unfamiliar SuperSport Park conditions when the two teams clash the third T20I on Wednesday. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

Since 2009, India have played only one T20I at this venue, which they lost by six wickets in 2018 and have only one survivor from that squad in this side -- Hardik Pandya.

India won the 1st T20I by 61 runs at Durban but the hosts came roaring back in the 2nd T20I despite a five-for from On Varun Chakaravarthy as the hosts won by three wickets at Gqeberha.

India Vs South Africa: Head-To-Head Record In T20Is

India and South Africa have locked horns in 29 T20Is so far with India having won 16 of them. South Africa have managed to win 12 matches whereas only one game ended without a result.

Matches played: 29, India won: 16, South Africa won: 12, No result: 1

India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I Centurion Weather Report

Centurion Weather Update for IND Vs RSA 3rd T20I
Centurion Weather Update for IND Vs RSA 3rd T20I Photo: AccuWeather Screengrab
As per AccuWeather, expect a cooler evening in Centurion for the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I. There is 10% chance of a cloud cover with 62% humidity.

India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I Predicted XIs

South Africa predicted XI: Aiden Markram (c), Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Nqabayomzi Peter

India predicted XI: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi

India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I Match Prediction

As per Google win predictor, India has 54% chance of winning the third T20I to South Africa's 46%.

