India batting coach Vikram Rathour on Thursday said the Ranchi wicket hosting the fourth Test against England has "enough cracks" and would favour the spinners but insisted they have enough firepower to cope with any condition. (More Cricket News)

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been the top-wicket-taker of the series but he would be missing the fourth Test after being given a break to manage his workload.