India Vs Bangladesh Warm-Up Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma & Co Bat First

India are in Group A of the tournament and will take on Ireland at the same venue on Wednesday (June 5) to kick start their campaign. It will be followed by fixtures against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 9 (Sunday) and the co-hosts United States of America on June 12 (Wednesday), both at Nassau, before their final group game against Canada at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on June 15 (Sunday). All the matches have a 10:30am local (8:00pm IST) kick-off time.