India Vs Afghanistan, Super 8: Men In Blue Continue To Dominate T20 World Cup - In Pics

Another dominating victory kept India unbeaten in the T20 World Cup as the Men In Blue defeating Afghanistan by 47 runs in the Super 8 opener of both the teams. Batting first, India found their hero in Suryakumar Yadav who struck a blazing half-century on a difficult Kensington Oval track to take the score to 181/8. The score looked enough but Jasprit Bumrah did not leave anything to chance taking three wickets for just seven runs as Afghanistan fell short by a decent margin.