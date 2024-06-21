India Vs Afghanistan, Super 8: Men In Blue Continue To Dominate T20 World Cup - In Pics

Cricket

Another dominating victory kept India unbeaten in the T20 World Cup as the Men In Blue defeating Afghanistan by 47 runs in the Super 8 opener of both the teams. Batting first, India found their hero in Suryakumar Yadav who struck a blazing half-century on a difficult Kensington Oval track to take the score to 181/8. The score looked enough but Jasprit Bumrah did not leave anything to chance taking three wickets for just seven runs as Afghanistan fell short by a decent margin.

T20 world cup 2024: India Vs Afghanistan | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

India's Suryakumar Yadav, left, and captain Rohit Sharma celebrate after their win in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and India at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Indian players celebrate win against Afghanistan
Indian players celebrate win against Afghanistan | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Indian players celebrate after their win in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and India at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Indian supporters
Indian supporters | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Indian supporters cheer for their team during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and India at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates Najibullah Zadrans wicket
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates Najibullah Zadran's wicket | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the dismissal of Afghanistan's Najibullah Zadran during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and India at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Najibullah Zadran plays a shot against India
Najibullah Zadran plays a shot against India | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Afghanistan's Najibullah Zadran plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and India at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Gulbadin Naib plays a shot against India
Gulbadin Naib plays a shot against India | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and India at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates wicket of Hazratullah Zazai
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates wicket of Hazratullah Zazai | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

India's Jasprit Bumrah, center, celebrates with captain Rohit Sharma after the dismissal of Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai, right, during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and India at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Jasprit Bumrah bowls against Afghanistan
Jasprit Bumrah bowls against Afghanistan | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

India's Jasprit Bumrah bowls a delivery during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and India at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot against Afghanistan
Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot against Afghanistan | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

India's Suryakumar Yadav, left, plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and India at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Hardik Pandya plays a shot against Afghanistan
Hardik Pandya plays a shot against Afghanistan | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

India's Hardik Pandya, right, plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and India at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Suryakumar Yadav hits a six against Afghanistan
Suryakumar Yadav hits a six against Afghanistan | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

India's Suryakumar Yadav, left, hits a six during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and India at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Rashid Khan celebrates Virat Kohlis wicket
Rashid Khan celebrates Virat Kohli's wicket | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan celebrates the dismissal of India's Virat Kohli during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and India at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Virat Kohli plays a shot against Afghanistan
Virat Kohli plays a shot against Afghanistan | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and India at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Rashid Khan prepares to take the catch to dismiss Rohit
Rashid Khan prepares to take the catch to dismiss Rohit | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan prepares to take the catch to dismiss India's captain Rohit Sharma during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and India at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

