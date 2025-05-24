India Team Announcement Highlights: IND Test Squad For England Tour Announced; Shubman Gill Chosen As Captain, Pant Continues As VC

India Test Squad For England Tour 2025 Highlights: Get all the highlights, previews, and information for India’s tour of England 2025 right here

Shubman-Gill-AP
Shubman Gill, India Vs England Dharamsala Test Day 2, 2024, AP Photo | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
Presenting the highlights of India's Test team squad announcement for the 2025 tour of England. The BCCI has revealed an 18-member squad for the five-match series, which also kicks off India’s World Test Championship 2025–27 campaign. Shubman Gill has been selected as the new Test captain, with Rishabh Pant deputising as vice-captain. While Karun Nair is making his India comeback, Mohammed Shami missed out due to fitness issues. Get all the highlights, previews, and information for India’s tour of England 2025 right here
LIVE UPDATES

India Team Announcement For England Tour LIVE Updates: Team Expected To Be Announced Today

Good morning! It's Saturday and cricket fans in India and across the world are holding their breath as to will be the new Test captain for the upcoming five-match series to England. The BCCI is expected to name the Test squad for the England Test series on Saturday along with the new Test captain.

India Team Announcement For England Tour LIVE Updates: When Will Indian Squad Be Announced?

According to the BCCI, the Indian squad for the tour of England will be announced at 1:30 PM IST.

Early reports say that Shubman Gill will be the skipper, which first-choice wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant wil likely continue as vice-captain, despite his poor showing at IPL 2025.

India Team Announcement For England Tour LIVE Updates: How Many Players Will Be Selected?

As per news reports, the Indian squad for the England series will have 17 players. With both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retiring, the opening pair will likely be KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal, while Shubman Gill will come in at number 3.

The middle order is a bit unclear, as Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Sai Sudharsan and others are all in reckoning.

Similarly, the pace bowling unit is also far from ideal, as both Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami recently returning from injuries. Kuldeep Yadav will most likely be the lead spinner, along with Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar.

India Team Announcement For England Tour LIVE Updates: India A Squad

Before the India squad, let's have a look at the India A squad that has been announced for the shadow tour before the actual series begins. The team will also face the main India side before the beginning of the England tour.

Read the full India A squad for the England tour 2025 right here.

India Team Announcement For England Tour LIVE Updates: IPL Stars To Feature In Squad?

With Indian players being the cream of the crop in this year's Indian Premier League, you can expect a number of them to feature in today's India squad.

Firstly, Sai Sudharsan, who has rocked the league with his batting, will likely be a reserve member in the squad, replacing Abhimanyu Eswaran. Shreyas Iyer has been stunning for PBKS, and will likely come in at number 4.

With Shami struggling for fitness, Anshul Kamboj or Khaleel Ahmed can make the cut as the second pacer in the team.

India Team Announcement For England Tour LIVE Updates: Saba Karim Backs Gill For Captaincy

Former cricketer and national team selector Saba Karim has backed Shubman Gill as the new skipper for the Indian Test team, with other names like Rishabh Pant being floated as alternatives.

“You have Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant. Considering this is the start of a new WTC cycle, I would go with a young, talented leader – Shubman Gill,” Karim said.

However, former BCCI selection committee chairman Kiran More picked KL Rahul for the captaincy role, going with experience ahead of the crucial series.

“I would go with KL Rahul – he’s an experienced campaigner,” More said. “I don’t want to put too much pressure on Shubman Gill.”

India Team Announcement For England Tour LIVE Updates: When Does The Selection Meeting Start?

As per reports, the BCCI selectors are set to convene the meeting at 12:30 PM, and it will be headed by chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar. After the meeting, the press conference will be called at 1:30 PM IST, where Agarkar wlil reveal the squad.

India Team Announcement For England Tour LIVE Updates: Who Can The Surprises Be?

With BCCI going for a wholesale change, there are number of surprising players who can sneak into the squad, especially considering their performances in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Players like Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Arshdeep Singh, and Mukesh Kumar are all reasonable shouts to make the squad, especially consdiering the BCCI's focus on young players for this term.

India Team Announcement For England Tour LIVE Updates: Did Bumrah Pull Out Of Captaincy Race?

As per media reports, Jasprit Bumrah has reportedly pulled himself out of the race for India's Test captaincy. Know about the reason in the full article.

India Team Announcement For England Tour LIVE Updates: Agarkar Reaches BCCI HQ

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar has reportedly made his way to the BCCI headquarters, with the squad meeting set to commence in 20 minutes or so.

Stay tuned for more updates as they come in.

India Team Announcement For England Tour LIVE Updates: Where To Watch Press Conference Live Streaming?

The BCCI meeting is going on right now, with the India squad announcement for the England Test series less than an hour away. Meanwhile, you can watch the press conference live on the JioHotstar website and app, as well as the Star Sports Network channels.

India Team Announcement For England Tour LIVE Updates: Gambhir, Agarkar ‘Have Suddenly Woken Up’ – Kiran More

Former BCCI selector Kiran More criticised Ajit Agarkar and Gautam Gambhir for the way they have handled the choice for new captain, saying that Team India are going through a transitition period and may struggle in the upcoming England series.

“They (Agarkar & Gambhir) have suddenly woken up. Now they are saying who will be the next captain. They should have prepared,” More said. “You never thought about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s retirement.”

“I don’t expect any miracles on this (England) tour because I think India are going to struggle,” More added.

India Team Announcement For England Tour LIVE Updates: More, Karim Back Nitish Reddy Over Shardul

Both Saba Karim and Kiran More have said that they would pick Nitish Reddy over Shardul Thakur, saying that the former should be the only one being picked for the India squad.

Both players are part of the India A squad, and will be in contention as part of India's new pace attack, considering the injury issues for Shami and Bumrah.

India Team Announcement For England Tour LIVE Updates: Bumrah Or Gill?

The sporting world is as divided as possible, with some like Ravi Shastri and Aaron Finch choosing Jasprit Bumrah as the new Test captain, while others like Saba Karim going for Shubman Gill.

It's experience versus youth at the moment. About 15 minutes to go before we find out the answer, so stay tuned!

India Team Announcement For England Tour LIVE Updates: Squad To Be Revealed Soon

As per reports, the squad meeting has been concluded, and the squad will be announced in approximately five minutes or so. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, who oversaw the meeting, has left the headquarters, and Ajit Agarkar will attend the press conference from 1:30 PM IST. Stay tuned.

India Team Announcement For England Tour LIVE Updates: Press Conference Underway!

BCCI selection committee member Shiv Sunder Das and chief selector Ajit Agarkar are live at the press conference, which is underway.

India Team Announcement For England Tour LIVE Updates: Squad Announced!

India Squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

Read our full article on the squad announcement.

India Team Announcement For England Tour LIVE Updates: Gill Is Captain!

No surprises here: Shubman Gill is the new India Test captain, and Rishabh Pant continues as the vice captain.

It's a young leadership that BCCI has put their faith on, with skipper Gill being 25 years old, and Rishabh Pant just older at 27 years.

Read more about India's captaincy selection here.

India Team Announcement For England Tour LIVE Updates: Shami Misses Out!

In a move that should not come as a big surprise, Mohammed Shami misses out from the India Test squad due to not being fit enough.

“He’s been trying to get fit for the (England) series, but he’s had a little bit of a setback the last week or so,” Agarkar said. “I don’t think he was going to be able to play the five Tests, and at the moment, I don’t think his workload is where it needs to be.”

India Team Announcement For England Tour LIVE Updates: Bumrah Not Available For Five Tests

Ajit Agarkar has confirmed that bowler Jasprit Bumrah will not be available for all the five Tests match in the England tour, and is more likely to play as many as three or four Tests.

“Even if he’s fit for three-four Tests, he’ll be an asset for us,” Agarkar said. “Just happy he’s part of the squad. He’s more important to us as a player.”

Bumrah’s unavailability for the entire series is also likely the reason why he wasn't picked as the captain.

India Team Announcement For England Tour LIVE Updates: Debut And Comeback On Cards?

Two fringe players have made the squad, and will have a chance to shine during the upcoming tour. Karun Nair is the biggest call, making his return to India squad having last played in March 2017. Nair was on fire for Vidarbha during the Ranji Trophy season, scoring 863 runs.

Meanwhile, India A captain Abhimanyu Easwaran has made the main squad. After a long time on the fringes despite some terrific performances in First-Class cricket for Bengal, the 29-year-old is in line to make his long-awaited India debut. Tamil Nadu player and current IPL Orange Cap holder Sai Sudharsan can make his debut during this series as well.

India Team Announcement For England Tour LIVE Updates: Test Series Schedule

1st Test, 20 June: Headingley, Leeds

2nd Test, 2 July: Edgbaston, Birmingham

3rd Test, 10 July: Lord's, London

4th Test, 23 July: Old Trafford, Manchester

5th Test, 31 July: Kennington Oval, London

India Team Announcement For England Tour LIVE Updates: Youngsters Miss Out

Two youngsters who have missed out on their Test squad places are Sarfaraz Khan and Harshit Rana. Instead of Rana, BCCI has gone with Akash Deep and Arshdeep in terms of pace attack. The extra pacer seems to have pushed Sarfaraz out of the squad too.

India Team Announcement For England Tour LIVE Updates: What Will India's Batting Lineup Look Like?

The current squad about eight players who are out and out batters, and new captain Gill will have to choose who starts and who is left out during the England series, and who plays in what order.

The first-choice opening pair will likely be KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal, with Gill and Rishabh Pant coming in at number three and four. The middle will be tough, and Pant may chose to drop a bit deeper in the line-up to give other top-order batters like Karun Nair or Abhimanyu Easwaran a spot in the playing XI. Then there's the question of how to utilise Sai Sudharsan as well.

It will be interesting to see how Gill manages such as top-heavy batting line-up, with at least top-order batters in the squad.

India Team Announcement For England Tour LIVE Updates: Wrap!

That's the end of our live coverage of the Indain squad announcement for the upcoming England tour 2025. From all of us at Outlook: Thank you for joining in!

Published At:
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
  2. MLC 2025: AFG Players' Participation Remains Under Cloud After Prez Donald Trump's US Travel Ban
  3. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Wickets Continue To Tumble On Day 2 As Pat Cummins-led Australia Gain 218 Lead
  4. Karun Nair's Comeback Story: KL Rahul Recalls His 'Lonely' County Days Ahead Of India Tour Of England 2025
  5. Nepal Vs West Indies: WI To Play Rhinos In Historic T20I Series - Check Full Schedule, Dates, Venue
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  4. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. Explainer | Gaza Convoy: The Long Road Of Resistance And Relief
  5. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Crash Site, Meets Injured At Hospital
  2. UK Govt Sending Team To Assist In  Air India Crash Investigation
  3. A Listicle Of All The Major Aircraft Crashes That Happened In India  
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Formal Investigation Initiated, Charred Bodies Discovered; Ex-CM Vijay Rupani Among The Dead | Top Developments
  5. Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband And Industrialist Sunjay Kapur Dies Of Heart Attack; Kareena, Saif, Malaika Arrive At Karisma's Residence
  6. Israel Launches ‘Preemptive Strikes’ Against Iran
  7. Horoscope Today, June 13, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Capricorn & More
  8. Sports LIVE Today: Finn Allen Century Lights Up MLC 2025 Opener; Thomas Frank Appointed As Spurs Boss