The first-choice opening pair will likely be KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal, with Gill and Rishabh Pant coming in at number three and four. The middle will be tough, and Pant may chose to drop a bit deeper in the line-up to give other top-order batters like Karun Nair or Abhimanyu Easwaran a spot in the playing XI. Then there's the question of how to utilise Sai Sudharsan as well.