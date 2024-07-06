Cricket

IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics

After four straight losses across formats, the South Africa women's cricket team finally registered a win on Indian soil. The Proteas beat Harmanpreet Kaur and Co in the first T20I, in Chennai on Friday (July 5). Batting first, Laura Wolvaardt's team got to a 189-run total on the back of Tazmin Brits' 81-run knock (off 56 balls). In reply, India could only muster 177 runs, with Smriti Mandhana top-scoring (46 off 30 balls). The second T20I will be played at the same venue on Sunday.