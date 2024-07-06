South Africa Women’s players celebrate after winning the first T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
India Women’s Jemimah Rodrigues plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
India Women’s Dayalan Hemalatha plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
South Africa Women’s Ayabonga Khaka celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India Women’s Shafali Verma during the first T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
India Women’s Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
India Women’s Shafali Verma plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
South Africa Women’s Tazmin Brits celebrates her half century during the first T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
South Africa Women’s Marizanne Kapp plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
India Women's wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh drops a catch during the first T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
India Women’s Radha Yadav celebrates with Smriti Mandhana after taking the wicket of South Africa Women’s captain Laura Wolvaardt during the first T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
India Women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur and South Africa Women's captain Laura Wolvaardt with the series trophy before the first T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.