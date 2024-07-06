Cricket

IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics

After four straight losses across formats, the South Africa women's cricket team finally registered a win on Indian soil. The Proteas beat Harmanpreet Kaur and Co in the first T20I, in Chennai on Friday (July 5). Batting first, Laura Wolvaardt's team got to a 189-run total on the back of Tazmin Brits' 81-run knock (off 56 balls). In reply, India could only muster 177 runs, with Smriti Mandhana top-scoring (46 off 30 balls). The second T20I will be played at the same venue on Sunday.

South Africa Women’s players celebrate after win against India | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

South Africa Women’s players celebrate after winning the first T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

2/11
Jemimah Rodrigues plays a shot
Jemimah Rodrigues plays a shot | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

India Women’s Jemimah Rodrigues plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

3/11
Dayalan Hemalatha plays a shot
Dayalan Hemalatha plays a shot | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

India Women’s Dayalan Hemalatha plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

4/11
Ayabonga Khaka celebrates Shafali Vermas wicket
Ayabonga Khaka celebrates Shafali Verma's wicket | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

South Africa Women’s Ayabonga Khaka celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India Women’s Shafali Verma during the first T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

5/11
Smriti Mandhana plays a shot
Smriti Mandhana plays a shot | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

India Women’s Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

6/11
Shafali Verma plays a shot
Shafali Verma plays a shot | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

India Women’s Shafali Verma plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

7/11
Tazmin Brits celebrates her half century
Tazmin Brits celebrates her half century | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

South Africa Women’s Tazmin Brits celebrates her half century during the first T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

8/11
Marizanne Kapp plays a shot
Marizanne Kapp plays a shot | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

South Africa Women’s Marizanne Kapp plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

9/11
Richa Ghosh drops a catch
Richa Ghosh drops a catch | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

India Women's wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh drops a catch during the first T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

10/11
Radha Yadav and Smriti Mandhana celebrate Laura Wolvaardts wicket
Radha Yadav and Smriti Mandhana celebrate Laura Wolvaardts' wicket | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

India Women’s Radha Yadav celebrates with Smriti Mandhana after taking the wicket of South Africa Women’s captain Laura Wolvaardt during the first T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

11/11
Harmanpreet Kaur and Laura Wolvaardt with the series trophy
Harmanpreet Kaur and Laura Wolvaardt with the series trophy | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

India Women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur and South Africa Women's captain Laura Wolvaardt with the series trophy before the first T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

