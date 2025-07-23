Cricket

IND-W Vs ENG-W, 3rd ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur's Ton Helps India Women Beat England By 13 Runs To Win Series 2-1

India women won the third ODI match in Chester-Le-Street against England by 13 runs and also claimed the series 2-1. A poor fielding display left England chasing a record 319 runs. They struggled early, falling to 8-2 as Kranti Goud dismissed openers Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones. Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt managed to bring stability with a 162-run partnership with Emma Lamb, who scored 68. Sciver-Brunt fell just short of her century, out for 98. Despite contributions from Sophia Dunkley (34), Alice Davidson-Richards (44), and Charlie Dean (21), England’s chances of winning dwindled. Dunkley was run out in the 40th over, and they ultimately finished at 305 all out, 13 runs short. Goud excelled, taking 6 wickets for 52 runs, marking her first five-wicket haul. Earlier, Harmanpreet Kaur led India with a powerful 102 runs off 84 balls in their total of 318 for 5.

England Women vs India Women 3rd ODI
India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

India players celebrate winning after the third women's one day international match against England at the Banks Homes Riverside, Chester-le-Street, England.

India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI
England Women vs India Women 3rd ODI | Photo:Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

England's Emma Lamb hits a four during the third women's one day international match between England and India at the Banks Homes Riverside, Chester-le-Street, England.

ENG-W vs IND-W 3rd ODI
IND-W Vs ENG-W, 3rd ODI | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

England's Nat Sciver-Brunt bats during the third women's one day international match between England and India at the Banks Homes Riverside, Chester-le-Street, England.

IND-W Vs ENG-W, 3rd ODI
ENG-W vs IND-W 3rd ODI | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

India celebrate the wicket of England's Tammy Beaumont during the third women's one day international cricket match at the Banks Homes Riverside, Chester-le-Street, England.

India England Womens Cricket
England India Women's Cricket | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

India celebrate the wicket of England's Amy Jones during the third women's one day international cricket match at the Banks Homes Riverside, Chester-le-Street, England.

England Women vs India Women
India Women vs England Women | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

India's Harmanpreet Kaur celebrates her century during the third women's one day international match at the Banks Homes Riverside, Chester-le-Street, England.

India Women vs England Women
England Women vs India Women | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

India's Jemimah Rodrigues, left, celebrates her half century with Harmanpreet Kaur during the third women's one day international match at the Banks Homes Riverside, Chester-le-Street, England.

ENG-W vs IND-W
IND-W vs ENG-W | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

India's Harmanpreet Kaur hits a boundary for four during the third women's one day international match at the Banks Homes Riverside, England.

IND-W vs ENG-W
ENG-W vs IND-W | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

India's Jemimah Rodrigues before being caught out during the third women's one day international match at the Banks Homes Riverside, Chester-le-Street, England.

England India Womens Cricket
India England Women's Cricket | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

England's Sophie Ecclestone (centre) celebrates with team-mates after bowling out India's Smriti Mandhana during the third women's one day international match at the Banks Homes Riverside, England.

