Cricket

IND-W Vs ENG-W, 3rd ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur's Ton Helps India Women Beat England By 13 Runs To Win Series 2-1

India women won the third ODI match in Chester-Le-Street against England by 13 runs and also claimed the series 2-1. A poor fielding display left England chasing a record 319 runs. They struggled early, falling to 8-2 as Kranti Goud dismissed openers Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones. Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt managed to bring stability with a 162-run partnership with Emma Lamb, who scored 68. Sciver-Brunt fell just short of her century, out for 98. Despite contributions from Sophia Dunkley (34), Alice Davidson-Richards (44), and Charlie Dean (21), England’s chances of winning dwindled. Dunkley was run out in the 40th over, and they ultimately finished at 305 all out, 13 runs short. Goud excelled, taking 6 wickets for 52 runs, marking her first five-wicket haul. Earlier, Harmanpreet Kaur led India with a powerful 102 runs off 84 balls in their total of 318 for 5.