IND-W Vs ENG-W, 3rd ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur's Ton Helps India Women Beat England By 13 Runs To Win Series 2-1

India players celebrate winning after the third women's one day international match against England at the Banks Homes Riverside, Chester-le-Street, England.
England's Emma Lamb hits a four during the third women's one day international match between England and India at the Banks Homes Riverside, Chester-le-Street, England.
England's Nat Sciver-Brunt bats during the third women's one day international match between England and India at the Banks Homes Riverside, Chester-le-Street, England.
India celebrate the wicket of England's Tammy Beaumont during the third women's one day international cricket match at the Banks Homes Riverside, Chester-le-Street, England.
India celebrate the wicket of England's Amy Jones during the third women's one day international cricket match at the Banks Homes Riverside, Chester-le-Street, England.
India's Harmanpreet Kaur celebrates her century during the third women's one day international match at the Banks Homes Riverside, Chester-le-Street, England.
India's Jemimah Rodrigues, left, celebrates her half century with Harmanpreet Kaur during the third women's one day international match at the Banks Homes Riverside, Chester-le-Street, England.
India's Harmanpreet Kaur hits a boundary for four during the third women's one day international match at the Banks Homes Riverside, England.
India's Jemimah Rodrigues before being caught out during the third women's one day international match at the Banks Homes Riverside, Chester-le-Street, England.
England's Sophie Ecclestone (centre) celebrates with team-mates after bowling out India's Smriti Mandhana during the third women's one day international match at the Banks Homes Riverside, England.