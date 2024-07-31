Cricket

IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Thrash Sri Lanka In Super Over, Win Series 3-0 - In Pics

India secured a 3-0 series victory against Sri Lanka after defeating them in a Super Over in the third and final T20I at Pallekele. Kusal Perera (46 runs off 34 balls) and Kusal Mendis (43 runs off 41 balls) played well for Sri Lanka in their chase of 138 runs, but their innings crumbled towards the end. Sri Lanka ended at 137/8 after 20 overs, leading to a Super Over. Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Rinku Singh, and captain Suryakumar Yadav took two wickets each for India. India only needed three runs to win the Super Over. Earlier, Sri Lankan bowlers restricted India to 137/9, with spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana taking five wickets between them. Shubman Gill top-scored for India with 39 runs, supported by Riyan Parag's 26 runs.

Indian team pose with winners' trophy | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Members of the Indian team pose with winners' trophy after defeating Sri Lanka in three match Twenty20 series in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

Suryakumar Yadav walks away with winners trophy
Suryakumar Yadav walks away with winners' trophy | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav walks away with winners' trophy after defeating Sri Lanka in the three match Twenty20 series in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

Washington Sundar celebrates the wicket of Kusal Perera taken in the super
Washington Sundar celebrates the wicket of Kusal Perera taken in the super | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

India's Washington Sundar celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera taken in the super over during the third Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

Suryakumar Yadav bowls a delivery against Sri Lanka
Suryakumar Yadav bowls a delivery against Sri Lanka | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav bowls a delivery during the third Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

Sri Lankas Chamindu Wickramasinghe reacts as the scores equals leading to a supper over
Sri Lanka's Chamindu Wickramasinghe reacts as the scores equals leading to a supper over | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Sri Lanka's Chamindu Wickramasinghe reacts as the scores equals leading to a supper over during the third Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

Suryakumar Yadav celebrates wicket of Kamindu Mendis
Suryakumar Yadav celebrates wicket of Kamindu Mendis | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis during the third Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

Rinku Singh celebrates the wicket of Ramesh Mendis
Rinku Singh celebrates the wicket of Ramesh Mendis | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

India's Rinku Singh celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Ramesh Mendis during the third Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

Ravi Bishnoi celebrates the wicket of Pathum Nissanka
Ravi Bishnoi celebrates the wicket of Pathum Nissanka | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

India's Ravi Bishnoi celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka during the third Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

Riyan Parang plays a shot against Sri Lanka
Riyan Parang plays a shot against Sri Lanka | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

India's Riyan Parang plays a shot during the third Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

Asitha Fernando celebrates Suryakumar Yadavs wicket
Asitha Fernando celebrates Suryakumar Yadav's wicket | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Sri Lankan team members congratulates bowler Asitha Fernando for the wicket of India's captain Suryakumar Yadav during the third Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India delays due to wet ground in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

Shubman Gill plays a shot against Sri Lanka
Shubman Gill plays a shot against Sri Lanka | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

India's Shubman Gill plays a shot during the third Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India delays due to wet ground in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

