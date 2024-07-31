Cricket

IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Thrash Sri Lanka In Super Over, Win Series 3-0 - In Pics

India secured a 3-0 series victory against Sri Lanka after defeating them in a Super Over in the third and final T20I at Pallekele. Kusal Perera (46 runs off 34 balls) and Kusal Mendis (43 runs off 41 balls) played well for Sri Lanka in their chase of 138 runs, but their innings crumbled towards the end. Sri Lanka ended at 137/8 after 20 overs, leading to a Super Over. Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Rinku Singh, and captain Suryakumar Yadav took two wickets each for India. India only needed three runs to win the Super Over. Earlier, Sri Lankan bowlers restricted India to 137/9, with spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana taking five wickets between them. Shubman Gill top-scored for India with 39 runs, supported by Riyan Parag's 26 runs.