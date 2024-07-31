IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Thrash Sri Lanka In Super Over, Win Series 3-0 - In Pics

Members of the Indian team pose with winners' trophy after defeating Sri Lanka in three match Twenty20 series in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav walks away with winners' trophy after defeating Sri Lanka in the three match Twenty20 series in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.
India's Washington Sundar celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera taken in the super over during the third Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav bowls a delivery during the third Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Chamindu Wickramasinghe reacts as the scores equals leading to a supper over during the third Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis during the third Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.
India's Rinku Singh celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Ramesh Mendis during the third Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.
India's Ravi Bishnoi celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka during the third Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.
India's Riyan Parang plays a shot during the third Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lankan team members congratulates bowler Asitha Fernando for the wicket of India's captain Suryakumar Yadav during the third Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India delays due to wet ground in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.
India's Shubman Gill plays a shot during the third Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India delays due to wet ground in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.