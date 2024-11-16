Cricket

IND Vs RSA, 4th T20I: Batters Walked The Talk, Says Suryakumar After India's Series Win

Sanju Samson became the first batter to register three hundreds in a calendar year in T20Is, while Tilak Varma's 120 from 47 balls was his second hundred in as many matches

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Indias Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson
India's Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson
info_icon

India captain Suryakumar Yadav heaped praise on his batters after the tourists thumped South Africa by 135 runs to claim the four-match T20I series 3-1 in Johannesburg. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

Batting first, Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma both hit unbeaten centuries as India posted a total of 283-1 before bundling out the Proteas for 148. 

India's ultra-aggressive approach under head coach Gautam Gambhir has taken T20I cricket by storm, with the team scoring their third 250-plus score in the format on Friday - the most by any team. 

"Our plan was very clear. The last time we came here, we played the same brand of cricket as well and we wanted to continue that," said Suryakumar after the commanding victory. 

"We wanted to follow those good habits. We didn't think about the results and it happened automatically." 

Their 283-1 was also the fifth-highest total in men's T20I history and India's second-highest total after the 297-6 that they scored at home against Bangladesh only last month.

With his unbeaten 109 from 56 balls, Samson became the first batter to register three hundreds in a calendar year in T20Is, while Tilak's 120 from 47 balls was his second hundred in as many matches. 

"It is very difficult for me to choose between the two. It was amazing batting skills displayed by them. We spoke about it and they walked the talk," Suryakumar said. 

The 210-run second-wicket partnership between Samson and Tilak at the Wanderers was also India's first-ever double-century stand in the format.

"I was calm and was just trying to follow the basics. It is an unbelievable feeling. I never imagined I would score two hundreds - in South Africa too," Tilak said. 

Meanwhile, it will be back to the drawing board for South Africa, whose captain Aiden Markram said: "We were completely outplayed in all three aspects.

"We wanted to level the series but could not put a game together. With bat and ball, they put us under pressure. Some good honest reflections need to take place now."

Both nations will now turn their attentions to Test cricket as South Africa host Sri Lanka for two matches while India head to Australia for a five-match series starting on 22 November. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd T20I: Haris Rauf Strikes Again, Gets Xavier Bartlett; AUS - 139/7 In 18.3 Overs
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Day 4 Round 5: All Eyes On Shami As MP Tail Puts Bengal Under Pressure; Double Ton For Badoni
  3. India Vs South Africa, 4th T20I: Who Won Yesterday's IND Vs RSA Johannesburg Match? Check Highlights And Series Recap
  4. 'Los Angeles Doesn't Have A Cricket Venue,' So What? LA28 Chairman Is Ready To Find The Right Place
  5. IPL 2025 Player Auction List Announced: Pant, Iyer In First Marquee Set; Rahul In Second
Football News
  1. Scotland 1-0 Croatia, UEFA Nations League: Steve Clarke Hails Solid Tartan Army
  2. New Manchester United Boss Ruben Amorim Says He Needs To Win To Be Afforded Time
  3. Pogba And Juventus Agree To Terminate Contract Despite Reduction In Doping Ban
  4. England Vs Ireland Live Streaming, UEFA Nations League: When And Where To Watch
  5. Germany Vs Bosnia And Herzegovina Live Streaming, UEFA Nations League: When And Where To Watch
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals: Ruud Survives Rublev Test To Enter Semis, Knocks Alcaraz Out
  2. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Swiatek, Raducanu Help Poland, Great Britain Advance
  3. Alexander Zverev Vs Taylor Fritz, ATP Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch 1st Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  4. ATP Finals 2024: Perfect Zverev Downs Alcaraz To Reach Semi-finals
  5. Nick Kyrgios Confirms Return To Competitive Tennis At Brisbane International
Hockey News
  1. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: THA's Piresram Anongnat Shown Green Card
  2. MAS Vs JPN, Hockey Women's ACT Highlights: Japan Defeat Malaysia 2-1 To Secure First Win After Series Of Draws
  3. India Thrash Thailand 13-0 To Continue Women's Asian Champions Trophy Winning Run - In Pics
  4. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy
  5. Malaysia Vs Japan, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan Chowk Named After Birsa Munda | A Look At The Renaming Wave Of Recent Times
  2. Chhattisgarh: 5 Naxals Killed, 2 Security Personnel Injured In Bastar Encounter During Anti-Naxal Ops
  3. Kolkata: Murder Attempt On TMC Councillor; Shooter Arrested
  4. Manipur: 3 Bodies Recovered From Jiribam, Suspected To Be The Missing
  5. SC Seeks Reasons For Denying Maternity Leave To Woman For Adopted Child Aged Above 3 Months
Entertainment News
  1. Deadpool & Wolverine On Disney+ Hotstar To Freedom at Midnight On SonyLiv – Top 5 OTT Picks For This Weekend
  2. Manoj Bajpayee Starrer The Fable Becomes The First Indian Film To Win Best Film At the 38th Leeds International Film Festival UK
  3. Coldplay Announces 4th Show In India: Check Out Date, Venue, Ticket Details
  4. Abhilash Sharma’s Swaha To Have Its India Premiere At The International Film Festival Of Kerala 2024
  5. Kanguva Twitter Review: Suriya Steals The Show; Fans Call His Performance 'Explosive'
US News
  1. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  2. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  3. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  4. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  5. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
World News
  1. US To Return 1,440 Stolen Antiquities Valued Rs 83 Crores To India
  2. Israeli Strikes Kill 11 As Lebanon Ceasefire Efforts Appear To Gain Steam
  3. Iranian Official Meets Musk In A Possible step to ease tensions with Trump
  4. Indian Students Protest Against Oxford Union’s Kashmir Debate
  5. Russia Bans Child-Free 'Propaganda'; Threatens Freedom Of Women, LGBTQ Community
Latest Stories
  1. Numerology And Relationships: Discovering Compatibility Through Numbers
  2. Decoding Your Birth Date: The Hidden Numerological Insights Behind Your Birthday
  3. MAS Vs JPN, Hockey Women's ACT Highlights: Japan Defeat Malaysia 2-1 To Secure First Win After Series Of Draws
  4. Horoscope For November 16, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Delhi Enters Day 4 Of 'Severe' AQI; Govt Announces Staggered Timings For Employees
  6. Weekly Horoscope For November 17th To November 23rd: Learn About The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Jake Paul Vs Mike Tyson Highlights: 'El Gallo' Beats Legend By Unanimous Decision In One-Sided Bout; Netflix Stream Unwieldy
  8. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Day 4 Round 5: All Eyes On Shami As MP Tail Puts Bengal Under Pressure; Double Ton For Badoni