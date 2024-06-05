Cricket

IND Vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rahul Dravid All Set To Bid Adieu To India Coaching Role Post WC Duty

There will be further inspiration for Rohit Sharma's white-ball team, who will part ways with the experienced Dravid after the conclusion of the World Cup

Rahul Dravid is set to take charge of his final T20 World Cup tournament with India
India head coach Rahul Dravid confirmed the T20 World Cup will be his last in charge, though he is putting no pressure on his players ahead of their opener against Ireland. (Match Blog | Scorecard | Full Coverage)

An enticing meeting on Wednesday in New York awaits as India, one-time winners of this tournament in 2007, aim to start with victory.

"It is going to be the last one that I am in charge of," Dravid said at his pre-match press conference, confirming his intention to leave.

"Unfortunately, the kind of schedules and where I find myself at this stage in my life, I don't think I'll be able to re-apply.

"This will be my last one. But having said that, [the significance of the tournament is] no different for me.

"I love doing the job. I've really enjoyed coaching India and I think it's a truly special job to do, and I enjoyed working with this team and it's a great bunch of boys to work with."

India were somewhat overpowered by big-hitting T20I stars as they exited in 2016 and six years later.

Yet the early results in this tournament suggest placid conditions will bring bowlers back into the contest, and Dravid hopes his side can take advantage.

"We can't say that we've not played good cricket in these tournaments," he added. "Yes, we probably haven't been able to get across the line in that one knockout game.

"Hopefully we play good cricket to get ourselves into those positions again. Then maybe play good cricket on the day to get across the line.

"But the important thing when you start these tournaments is not to think about that. It is to actually think about getting into those positions again.

"I think that's as hard as actually winning those games at times. You have to find yourselves in those positions where you are pushing for glory, and that's all you can do as a group and as a team.

"Our whole goal will be to try and get ourselves once again into a position where we give ourselves a chance to be able to win a tournament."

India have triumphed in all seven completed T20Is between these two teams, yet Ireland captain George Dockrell hopes to utilise the home contingent in the United States.

He said: "There's such great Irish roots in America, definitely in New York, so it would be nice to get a good turnout from the locals – a bit of green in the crowd to back us would be welcome."

