IND Vs BAN, 2nd T20I Toss Update: Bangladesh Bowl First In Delhi - Check Playing XIs

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossian Shanto called it right at the toss and has opted to bat first in the second T20I against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. (More Cricket News)
India Vs Bangladesh Playing XIs
India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman
Explaining why he chose to field, Shanto said: "I'll like to bowl first. Looks a good wicket, I think dew might come in the second innings. If you look at all the international matches and IPL, looks a pretty good wicket, big score in all the matches. It (winning their last 2 matches in Delhi) gives us a lot of confidence, but today is a new day, we have to play to our strength and give our best. Top of the order, as a batting group, we need to focus on the first first six overs. Shoriful isn't playing, Tanzim Sakib plays."
His opposing number Suryakumar Yadav said: "We were looking to bat first as well. We did bowl in the first game. I spoke to a few groundsmen and they said there was a little bit of dew. We wanted to challenge our bowlers to bowl with the wet ball and see what we can do. The amount of talent in the dressing room, it's very difficult to express that. I am just happy sitting back, relaxing now, watching them play and my job has becme very easy. You have to be one step ahead when you're playing this format. Looks very good. We are unchanged."