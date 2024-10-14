ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table

The Scotland-England clash went as expected with the English side not just winning the game but also giving their net run rate an impressive boost. The Scots won the toss and batted first but could not break free in front of a disciplined English bowling attack. Eventually, on a decent Sharjah surface, Scotland could only muster 109 runs. England bowlers were on the money throughout the innings with Sophie Ecclestone picking up two wickets for 11 runs in her four overs.