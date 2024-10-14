Cricket

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table

England took on Scotland who are playing their first T20 World Cup. Then, the two heavyweights clashed in the evening with India facing Australia in an almost must-win game

Harmanpreet Kaur india australia cricket
Harmanpreet Kaur batting. Photo: AP
info_icon

Two matches took place on Sunday, October 13 at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. First up in the afternoon, England took on Scotland who are playing their first T20 World Cup. Then, the two heavyweights clashed in the evening with India facing Australia in an almost must-win game. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

The Scotland-England clash went as expected with the English side not just winning the game but also giving their net run rate an impressive boost. The Scots won the toss and batted first but could not break free in front of a disciplined English bowling attack. Eventually, on a decent Sharjah surface, Scotland could only muster 109 runs. England bowlers were on the money throughout the innings with Sophie Ecclestone picking up two wickets for 11 runs in her four overs.

England then finished the match in just 10 overs as openers Maia Bouchier and Danniel Wyatt-Hodge smashed quick fifties to take their side to third straight victory in the tournament.

India vs Sri Lanka, Women's T20 World Cup: Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur scored an unbeaten fifty. - AP
Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur Takes The Blame After Tough Australia Defeat In Sharjah

BY PTI

In the next match, defending champions Australia took on India. Australia won the toss and batted first but India started well with the ball.

Renuka Singh struck on consecutive balls in the third over to push Australia on backfoot. However, Australia managed to claw their way back into the game through a partnership. Important cameos by the middle and lower middle order took the Aussies to a decent 151/8.

India lost their top three inside seven overs to make things tougher for themselves. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma then stitched a 63-run partnership to bring India back into the game. Despite wickets falling at the other end, Kaur kept the scorecard moving and in the last over 14 were needed to win. Kaur could not keep the strike much in the final over and India lost the match by nine runs.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Updated Points Table

Photo: OutlookIndia
info_icon

While England almost confirmed their semifinal spot with a big win against Scotland, India now rely on Pakistan pulling off an upset against New Zealand to qualify for the final four.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Ben Stokes Looking 'Great' As England Captain Prepares For Pakistan Return
  3. Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur Takes The Blame After Tough Australia Defeat In Sharjah
  4. Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SL Vs WI Match On TV And Online
  5. SL Vs WI, 1st T20I: Lewis, King Star In West Indies' Five-Wicket Win Against Sri Lanka
Football News
  1. Greece 2-0 Ireland, UEFA Nations League: Ethniki Stay Atop After Emotional Win
  2. Austria 5-1 Norway, UEFA Nations League: Haaland Endures Linz Thrashing As Lions Captain
  3. Liverpool 1-2 Manchester City: Shaw Lauds Comeback As Vital In Comeback Win Over Reds
  4. BEL Vs FRA: Didier Deschamps Braced For Intense Clash With Rivals Belgium
  5. NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Deserves Everything In The World For Sacrifices, Says Jorge Lorenzo
  2. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Not Focused On WTA Rankings After Title Success
  3. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Zheng Qinwen, Completes Hat-Trick
  4. Shanghai Masters: Sinner Defeats Djokovic - In Pics
  5. Shanghai Masters: Djokovic Made To Wait For 100th Title As Sinner Reigns Supreme
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Player Auction, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Hardik Score Lucrative Bids
  2. Hockey India League Player Auction Highlights: Harmanpreet Singh And Abhishek Shine As Day 1's Most Expensive Buys
  3. HIL Player Auction, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh Tops The Chart As Highest-Paid Pick In First Half
  4. Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship: Schedule, Teams, Venue
  5. HIL: Soorma Hockey Club Signs Sardar Singh, Rani Rampal As Indian Coaches And Mentors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Raavan, The King Of Counterculture
  2. The Town That Mourns Raavan
  3. Countering The Traditional Raavan Narrative
  4. Accused In Gauri Lankesh Murder Receive Grand Welcome After Bail, Sparking Controversy
  5. The Last Of The Kolkata Tram Riders
Entertainment News
  1. The Enemy Who Rejuvenates | Ashutosh Rana As Raavan 
  2. ‘Raavan Conquered, Ram Set Free’ | Interview With Ashutosh Rana
  3. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer Doesn’t Fire but Fizzle Out
  4. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  5. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
US News
  1. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  2. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  3. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  4. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
  5. US Meteorologists Targeted With Death Threats Amid Hurricane Conspiracy Theories
World News
  1. US Will Send Air Defence Battery, American Troops To Israel To Bolster Defences Against Iran
  2. UNIFIL Explained: The UN's Peacekeeping Mission In Lebanon
  3. Hurricane Milton Recovery: Florida Residents Face Power Outages And Extensive Damage
  4. India Joins Countries Condemning Israel’s Attacks On UN Peacekeepers In Lebanon
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
Latest Stories
  1. New Zealand Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup Group A: When, Where To Watch NZ-W Vs PAK-W Match
  2. Denmark Open 2024 Live Streaming: Dates, Venue, Prize Money, Indians In Action, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 13, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. In Haryana BJP Has Won, But Congress Has Not Lost
  5. Your Next Summer Getaway: Sziget Festival, Budapest
  6. ICC Women's T20 WC 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  7. Middle East Tensions: UN Warns Of Greater Regional Conflict; Iran Bans Pagers, Walkie Talkies | Latest
  8. Baba Siddique Death: State Funeral For NCP Leader; Police Suspect Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Connection | What We Know