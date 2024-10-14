ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table

Two matches took place on Sunday, October 13 at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. First up in the afternoon, England took on Scotland who are playing their first T20 World Cup. Then, the two heavyweights clashed in the evening with India facing Australia in an almost must-win game. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
The Scotland-England clash went as expected with the English side not just winning the game but also giving their net run rate an impressive boost. The Scots won the toss and batted first but could not break free in front of a disciplined English bowling attack. Eventually, on a decent Sharjah surface, Scotland could only muster 109 runs. England bowlers were on the money throughout the innings with Sophie Ecclestone picking up two wickets for 11 runs in her four overs.
England then finished the match in just 10 overs as openers Maia Bouchier and Danniel Wyatt-Hodge smashed quick fifties to take their side to third straight victory in the tournament.
In the next match, defending champions Australia took on India. Australia won the toss and batted first but India started well with the ball.
Renuka Singh struck on consecutive balls in the third over to push Australia on backfoot. However, Australia managed to claw their way back into the game through a partnership. Important cameos by the middle and lower middle order took the Aussies to a decent 151/8.
India lost their top three inside seven overs to make things tougher for themselves. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma then stitched a 63-run partnership to bring India back into the game. Despite wickets falling at the other end, Kaur kept the scorecard moving and in the last over 14 were needed to win. Kaur could not keep the strike much in the final over and India lost the match by nine runs.
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Updated Points Table
While England almost confirmed their semifinal spot with a big win against Scotland, India now rely on Pakistan pulling off an upset against New Zealand to qualify for the final four.