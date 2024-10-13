Cricket

ICC Women's T20 WC 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table

South Africa women defeated Bangladesh women by seven wickets in match 16 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in Dubai on Saturday

South Africas wicketkeeper Sinalo Jafta, left, celebrates. AP Photo
South Africa's wicketkeeper Sinalo Jafta, left, celebrates after stumping out England's Danni Wyatt during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and South Africa at Sharjah Stadium. Photo: AP Photo/Altaf Qadri
info_icon

Bangladesh women ended their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with a huge loss against South African women at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday. The Laura Wolvaardt-led Proteas women won by seven wickets in match 16 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in Dubai. (Highlights | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

Bangladesh women were officially eliminated on Saturday after suffering a seven-wicket loss. They ended their campaign with one win over Scotland and three losses in the tournament's group stage.

The Nigar Sultana Joty-led Bangla side decided to bat first in their final match of the tournament and managed to post 106 runs on the board after 20 overs. Sobhana Mostary (38 off 43 balls) and the skipper Sultana (32 not out off 38 balls) were the two high-scorers of the team.

South African bowlers kept them at bay and never allowed them to make runs easily. The strike rate of the batters never crossed 100 and that helped South Africa halt the Asian team to 106/3.

New Zealand's Suzie Bates bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and New Zealand at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. - (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: NZ-W Stay In Semi-Final Race With 8-Wicket Win Over SL-W

BY Uzma Fatima

In response, Proteas women's opener Tazmin Brits gave a good start with the skipper Wolvaardt. She made 42 runs off just 41 balls with the help of five boundaries in her innings. She was given the Player of the Match award for her knock.

Marizanne Kapp and Chloe Tryon played unbeaten knocks to take the African team home safely with 16 balls and seven wickets to spare.

ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2024 After match 16
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 points table after match 16. Photo: Screengrab
info_icon

South Africa women are currently leading Group B with six points in four matches whereas Bangladesh were eliminated from the tournament.

Women's T20 World Cup Live Streaming

All matches of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be aired live on the Star Sports Network in India. The match will be available to live stream on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

