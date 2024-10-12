Cricket

New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: NZ-W Bowlers Attack, SL-W At 78/3 After 15 Overs

Follow the live score and updates of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup 2024 right here

12 October 2024
New Zealand's Brooke Halliday, right, celebrates the wicket of Australia's Phoebe Litchfield with her teammates during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and New Zealand at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
New Zealand Women have had a rollercoaster journey so far, winning their opening match by a massive 58 runs against India, but then suffering a 60-run loss to Australia. Currently placed third in Group A, they have a chance to reignite their hopes for a semi-final spot as they face Sri Lanka today at 3:30 PM IST at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has lost all three of their matches and sits at the bottom of the group with a net run rate of -2.56. For Chamari Athapaththu, the only goal now is to finish the season on a high note and return home with pride. It is the battle between hopes to survive and end on a high. Follow the live updates of the NZ-W vs. SL-W match here!
New Zealand Women Vs Sri Lanka Women T20 World Cup Live Score: Chamari Falls!

And finally, the biggest threat for New Zealand—Chamari Attapattu—has been dismissed! She exits the field after a blistering 35 runs off 41 balls, which included 5 boundaries. The Kiwis' star bowler, Amelia Kerr, strikes bowling out one of Sri Lanka's finest batters.

SL-W: 76-2 (14)

New Zealand Women Vs Sri Lanka Women T20 World Cup Live Score: After 10 Overs 

The first ten overs of the game saw the Lankans' captain Chamari shining with her solid 28 off 27 balls including four boundaries. Harshitha Samarawickrama has managed only 10 off 20 balls.

Rosemary Mair is back into the attack now.

SL-W: 59/1 (10.3)

New Zealand Women Vs Sri Lanka Women T20 World Cup Live Score: Partnership Breaks!

And there it is--our first wicket of the game! Eden Carson breaks the partnership between Vishmi Gunaratne and Chamari Athapaththu. Gunaratne departs after scoring 8 runs off 15 balls, including a four, as Carson knocks the base of the off peg.

SL-W: 28/1 (4.1)

New Zealand Women Vs Sri Lanka Women T20 World Cup Live Score: It Begins!

The New Zealanders, clad in their black caps, and the Lankans in their blue are on the field.

Vishmi Gunaratne and Chamari Athapaththu are at the crease as Mair opens the bowling attack.

SL-W: 1/0 (0.3)

New Zealand Women Vs Sri Lanka Women T20 World Cup Live Score: Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Sachini Nisansala, Ama Kanchana, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Udeshika Prabodhani


New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson

New Zealand Women Vs Sri Lanka Women T20 World Cup Live Score: Toss Update 

Sri Lanka Women have won the toss and have opted to bat against New Zealand Women in match 15 of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 at the SHarjah Cricket Stadium.

New Zealand Women Vs Sri Lanka Women T20 World Cup Live Score: Head To Head

The New Zealand Women and Sri Lanka Women have faced each other 10 times, with the Kiwis dominating the head to head record by winning all 10 encounters.

New Zealand Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Score: Squads

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Madhavi, Nilakshika de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Sachini Nisansala, Vishmi Gunaratne, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana.

New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Lea Tahuhu, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer.

New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Live Streaming

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Saturday, October 12, at 3:30pm IST. The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India, and will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India. (Live Scorecard)

