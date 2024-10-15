England Vs West Indies Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: ENG-W, WI-W Meet In Dubai As Semi-Final Race Intensifies

Welcome to our live coverage of match No.20 of the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup between England and West Indies at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday, October 15. With semi-final spots in line for both the sides, it should be a cracking final group stage encounter with all three teams, including South Africa in line for a knockouts ticket. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the ENG-W vs WI-W game, right here. (Streaming|More Cricket News)
ENG-W Vs WI-W, Probable XIs
England Probable XI: Maia Bouchier, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (wk), Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Linsey Smith
Squad: Maia Bouchier, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Danielle Gibson, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Bess Heath, Alice Capsey, Freya Kemp, Linsey Smith
West Indies Probable XI: Hayley Matthews (c), Stafanie Taylor, Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Mandy Mangru, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack
Squad: Hayley Matthews(c), Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle(w), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Qiana Joseph, Aaliyah Alleyne, Mandy Mangru, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Zaida James, Nerissa Crafton, Chedean Nation, Shamilia Connell