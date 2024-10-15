Cricket

England Vs West Indies Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: ENG-W, WI-W Meet In Dubai As Semi-Final Race Intensifies

With the Women's T20 World Cup semi-final race heating up in Group B, follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the ENG-W vs WI-W game, right here

Englands Sophie Ecclestone, second right, celebrates the wicket. AP Photo
England's Sophie Ecclestone, second right, celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Marizanne Kapp with her teammates during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and South Africa at Dubai International Stadium. AP Photo/Altaf Qadri
Welcome to our live coverage of match No.20 of the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup between England and West Indies at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday, October 15. With semi-final spots in line for both the sides, it should be a cracking final group stage encounter with all three teams, including South Africa in line for a knockouts ticket. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the ENG-W vs WI-W game, right here. (Streaming|More Cricket News)

ENG-W Vs WI-W, Probable XIs

England Probable XI: Maia Bouchier, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (wk), Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Linsey Smith

Squad: Maia Bouchier, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Danielle Gibson, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Bess Heath, Alice Capsey, Freya Kemp, Linsey Smith

West Indies Probable XI: Hayley Matthews (c), Stafanie Taylor, Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Mandy Mangru, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack

Squad:  Hayley Matthews(c), Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle(w), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Qiana Joseph, Aaliyah Alleyne, Mandy Mangru, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Zaida James, Nerissa Crafton, Chedean Nation, Shamilia Connell

