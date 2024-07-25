ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: England Unchanged For Final West Indies Test

England have named an unchanged team for the third Test versus West Indies at Edgbaston as they target a series whitewash. (More Cricket News)
Ben Stokes' side took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series last week, claiming a comfortable 241-run victory at Trent Bridge.
Ollie Pope (121, first innings), Joe Root (122, second innings) and Harry Brook (109, second innings) all made centuries in that contest as the hosts sealed their first series win since they triumphed in Pakistan in 2022-23.
There are no changes for the upcoming match in Birmingham, which begins on Friday, with Mark Wood retaining his place after returning to the side last time out.
Shoaib Bashir, meanwhile, will look to build on a brilliant outing in Nottingham, where he managed a five-for including a spell of 3-8 within 15 second-innings deliveries.
England team to face West Indies: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir