ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: England Ride Ollie Pope Ton To Post 416 Runs On Day 1 - In Pics

An enterprising century from Ollie Pope (121), supported well by an aggressive Ben Duckett (71 off 59 balls) and Ben Stokes (69) took England to a 416-run total on the first day of the second Test against West Indies on Thursday (July 18, 2024). Though the hosts were bowled out on the stroke of stumps, their rapid scoring rate meant that the visitors were under pressure in Trent Bridge. Alzarri Joseph picked up three wickets for the Windies, but went at over six runs an over as England reverted to their Bazball tactics.

Kevin Sinclair celebrates after dismissing Gus Atkinson | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

West Indies Kevin Sinclair celebrates after dismissing England's Gus Atkinson during day one of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.

2/11
Ben Stokes reacts after being dismissed by Kavem Hodge
Ben Stokes reacts after being dismissed by Kavem Hodge | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

England's Ben Stokes reacts after being dismissed by West Indies Kavem Hodge during day one of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England

3/11
Ollie Pope walks off with Ben Stokes for tea break
Ollie Pope walks off with Ben Stokes for tea break | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

England's Ollie Pope, left, walks off with England's Ben Stokes, right, for tea break during day one of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.

4/11
Ollie Pope plays a shot against West Indies
Ollie Pope plays a shot against West Indies | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

England's Ollie Pope plays a shot during day one of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.

5/11
Ollie Pope celebrates a century against West Indies
Ollie Pope celebrates a century against West Indies | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

England's Ollie Pope celebrates a century during day one of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.

6/11
Kevin Sinclair celebrates Harry Brooks wicket
Kevin Sinclair celebrates Harry Brook's wicket | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP

West Indies' Kevin Sinclair celebrates the wicket of England's Harry Brook during day one of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.

7/11
Kraigg Brathwaite with team mates
Kraigg Brathwaite with team mates | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite, centre, looks on with team mates during day one of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.

8/11
Joe Root walks of after being dismissed by Jayden Seales
Joe Root walks of after being dismissed by Jayden Seales Rui Vieira

England's Joe Root walks of after being dismissed by West Indies Jayden Seales during day one of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.

9/11
Jason Holder attempts catch the ball
Jason Holder attempts catch the ball | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

West Indies Jason Holder, left, attempts to catch off his bowling during day one of the second test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.

10/11
West Indies Kavem Hodge reacts during the second Test match
West Indies Kavem Hodge reacts during the second Test match | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

West Indies Kavem Hodge reacts during day one of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.

11/11
Alzarri Joseph dismisses Englands Zak Crawley
Alzarri Joseph dismisses England's Zak Crawley | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Players of West Indies celebrate after West Indies Alzarri Joseph, front center, dismisses England's Zak Crawley during day one of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.

