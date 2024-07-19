Cricket

ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: England Ride Ollie Pope Ton To Post 416 Runs On Day 1 - In Pics

An enterprising century from Ollie Pope (121), supported well by an aggressive Ben Duckett (71 off 59 balls) and Ben Stokes (69) took England to a 416-run total on the first day of the second Test against West Indies on Thursday (July 18, 2024). Though the hosts were bowled out on the stroke of stumps, their rapid scoring rate meant that the visitors were under pressure in Trent Bridge. Alzarri Joseph picked up three wickets for the Windies, but went at over six runs an over as England reverted to their Bazball tactics.