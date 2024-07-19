West Indies Kevin Sinclair celebrates after dismissing England's Gus Atkinson during day one of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.
England's Ben Stokes reacts after being dismissed by West Indies Kavem Hodge during day one of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England
England's Ollie Pope, left, walks off with England's Ben Stokes, right, for tea break during day one of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.
England's Ollie Pope plays a shot during day one of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.
England's Ollie Pope celebrates a century during day one of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.
West Indies' Kevin Sinclair celebrates the wicket of England's Harry Brook during day one of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.
West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite, centre, looks on with team mates during day one of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.
England's Joe Root walks of after being dismissed by West Indies Jayden Seales during day one of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.
West Indies Jason Holder, left, attempts to catch off his bowling during day one of the second test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.
West Indies Kavem Hodge reacts during day one of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.
Players of West Indies celebrate after West Indies Alzarri Joseph, front center, dismisses England's Zak Crawley during day one of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.