Dinesh Karthik, the wicketkeeper-batsman behind Royal Challengers Bangalore's journey to the playoffs in 2022, is set to say goodbye to the team, to the Indian Premier League, and possibly to international cricket by the conclusion of 2024. (More Cricket News)

Dinesh Karthik is playing for RCB in the 17th edition of IPL and is all set to end his remarkable cricket journey by the end of the tournament. Since the inception of the Indian Premier League T20 in 2008, he has never missed a single season. Playing 242 matches, Karthik was absent in only two matches, accumulating 4516 runs at an average of 25.81 and a strike rate of 132.71. Throughout the league's career, he achieved 20 half-centuries, took 141 catches and executed 36 stumpings.

"This 2024 edition will be his (Dinesh Karthik's) last IPL. He will decide his international retirement after the IPL," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.