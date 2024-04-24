CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Marcus Stoinis Stuns Chepauk Crowd With Maiden Indian Premier League Century

Needing 17 runs in the final over, Stoinis lofted Mustafizur Rahman for first-ball six over long on even as a lone LSG fan in the sea of yellow shirts made his ripples in one of the crowded stands. Chepauk, silenced! 11 in five, and a four to long off. Seven in four, and an edge and a four. Sirens also sounded, for a front-foot no-ball. Two in four, and Stoinis found the boundary, to the backward square leg.