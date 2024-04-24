Cricket

CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Marcus Stoinis Stuns Chepauk Crowd With Maiden Indian Premier League Century

(AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)
Lucknow Super Giants' Marcus Stoinis plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India, Sunday, April 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)
Marcus Stoinis hit a 56-ball century to help Lucknow Super Giants chase down a 211-run target for a six-wicket win against defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the 39th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Chepauk on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

After enduring CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's onslaught -- an unbeaten 60-ball 108 laced with 12 fours and three sixes -- the visitors got off to the worst possible start with the bat. Quinton de Kock lasted only three balls for his duck, then skipper KL Rahul walked back for 16 off 14 in the fifth over for scores 33/2.

But the arrival of Stoinis changed the course of the match. The Perth resident injected energy into the chase and the daunting task of chasing a 200-plus target looked a possibility. Together with Nicholas Pooran (34 in 15), the Aussie all-rounder added 70 runs in 34 balls for the fourth wicket.

Stoinis, 34, reached his fifty in 28 balls, then added another 50 in same number of balls for his maiden IPL century. For the record, he's only the third LSG player to score a half-century batting at number three, after Deepak Hooda against Delhi Capitals in 2022 and Prerak Mankad against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2023.

Ruturaj Gaikwad rakes in the applause after getting to his century. - X/mufaddal_vohra
Needing 17 runs in the final over, Stoinis lofted Mustafizur Rahman for first-ball six over long on even as a lone LSG fan in the sea of yellow shirts made his ripples in one of the crowded stands. Chepauk, silenced! 11 in five, and a four to long off. Seven in four, and an edge and a four. Sirens also sounded, for a front-foot no-ball. Two in four, and Stoinis found the boundary, to the backward square leg.

Lucknow Super Giants thus completed a Chennai heist -- biggest successful run chase at Chepauk. And Stoinis ensured that Aussies continue to rock the IPL 2024 in a T20 World Cup year. He remained undefeated on 124 off 63 with 13 fours and six sixes. A certain Travis Head did something like this a few nights ago.

