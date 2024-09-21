Barbados Royals Vs Saint Lucia Kings Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch

In their previous encounter on Saturday, the table toppers stumbled, suffering a defeat to the Saint Lucia Kings by seven wickets. Choosing to bat first after winning the toss backfired, as Alzarri Joseph and Roston Chase claimed four and three wickets, respectively, limiting Roveman Powell's side to just 96 runs. Later, Faf Du Plessis's team chased down the target in only 13 overs.