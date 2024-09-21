Cricket

Barbados Royals Vs Saint Lucia Kings Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch

The Barbados Royals Vs Saint Lucia Kings, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match will be played on September 22, Sunday. Here's all you need to know about the BR vs SKN match

barbados-royals-vs-st-lucia-kings-caribbean-premier-league-2024-x
A glimpse from the Barbados Royals Vs Saint Lucia Kings, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match. Photo: X | Barbados Royals
info_icon

Once again, the Caribbean Premier League fixture brings together the Barbados Royals and the Saint Lucia Kings in the 24th match of the season on September 22, Sunday, at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

In their previous encounter on Saturday, the table toppers stumbled, suffering a defeat to the Saint Lucia Kings by seven wickets. Choosing to bat first after winning the toss backfired, as Alzarri Joseph and Roston Chase claimed four and three wickets, respectively, limiting Roveman Powell's side to just 96 runs. Later, Faf Du Plessis's team chased down the target in only 13 overs.

With ten points, the Barbados Royals currently lead the standings after seven matches, while the Saint Lucia Kings closely trail with the same number of points, sitting second after seven matches played.

Barbados Royals Vs Saint Lucia Kings Squads:

Saint Lucia Kings: Johnson Charles, Faf du Plessis(c), Tim Seifert(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ackeem Auguste, Sadrack Descarte, Roston Chase, David Wiese, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Khari Campbell, Mikkel Govia, Johann Jeremiah, McKenny Clarke, Aaron Jones, Khary Pierre

Barbados Royals: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Alick Athanaze, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Dunith Wellalage, Obed McCoy, Maheesh Theekshana, Naveen-ul-Haq, Nyeem Young, Kevin Wickham, Ramon Simmonds, Kadeem Alleyne, Rivaldo Clarke, Isai Thorne, Nathan Sealy

Live streaming details of Barbados Royals Vs Saint Lucia Kings, CPL 2024, 22nd Match

When is Barbados Royals Vs Saint Lucia Kings, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match?

The Barbados Royals Vs Saint Lucia Kings, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match will be played on September 22, Sunday at 7:30 pm IST at Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Where to watch Barbados Royals Vs Saint Lucia Kings, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match?

The Barbados Royals Vs Saint Lucia Kings, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. It will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Cameroon Vs Mali, Live Streaming, T20 WC Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: When, Where To Watch
  2. Barbados Royals Vs Saint Lucia Kings Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch
  3. India U19 Vs Australia U19, 2nd Youth ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Namibia Vs United States Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: When, Where To Watch
  5. Trinbago Knight Riders Vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Tottenham 3-1 Brentford, EPL: Postecoglou Says Spurs Should've Won By 'Fair Bit More'
  2. Aston Villa 3-1 Wolves, EPL: Emery's Comeback Kings Script Another Turnaround
  3. Fulham 3-1 Newcastle United, EPL: Magpies' Unbeaten Run Ends At Craven Cottage
  4. Leicester City 1-1 Everton, EPL: Mavididi Strike Denies Toffees First Win Of Season
  5. Southampton 1-1 Ipswich, EPL: Morsy Strike Earns Last-Gasp Point For Tractor Boys
Tennis News
  1. Iga Swiatek Pulls Out Of China Open Due To 'Personal Reasons'
  2. Korea Open: Raducanu Retires From Quarter-Final With Foot Injury
  3. China Open: Top-Ranked Iga Swiatek Withdraws Due To Personal Reasons
  4. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Beaten On Debut With Zverev In Doubles
  5. Roger Federer On Rafael Nadal Retirement: Swiss Great Hopes Spaniard Continues Until 2025
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Quad Summit 2024: Indians Welcome PM Modi In US, President Biden Meets Prime Minister
  2. EY Employee Death: Shashi Tharoor Brings Up Human Rights, Rahul Gandhi Asks AIPC To Draft Guidelines
  3. In Photos: AAP's Atishi Takes Oath As Youngest CM Of Delhi
  4. Fact-Checking Unit: Congress Welcomes Bombay HC Order Quashing Amended IT Rules On Fake News
  5. 25-Year-Old Student Found Dead Inside NIT Patna Hostel Room | Recent Student Suicide Cases
Entertainment News
  1. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  2. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  3. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  4. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  5. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
US News
  1. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
  2. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  3. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  4. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  5. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
World News
  1. Israeli Strike On School: At Least 22 Dead, Says Gaza Health Ministry
  2. In Pictures: Israel's Deadly Airstrike Destroys Lebanon's Beirut
  3. In Pictures: 'Oktoberfest', Germany's Centuries-Old Beer Festival, Begins
  4. Who Is Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono: The Woman Linked With Lebanon Pager Explosions | PhD, NGO Jobs And More
  5. Mouse In Airplane Meal Forces Flight To Make Emergency Landing
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 21, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 31 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
  3. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Stumps Called At Chepauk; BAN - 147/4, 149; IND - 287/4d, 376
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 3rd ODI Match
  6. Indian Men's Winning Streak Halted At Chess Olympiad, Draw 2-2 Against Uzbekistan In Round 9
  7. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
  8. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch