Barbados Royals Vs Saint Lucia Kings Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch

Once again, the Caribbean Premier League fixture brings together the Barbados Royals and the Saint Lucia Kings in the 24th match of the season on September 22, Sunday, at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.
In their previous encounter on Saturday, the table toppers stumbled, suffering a defeat to the Saint Lucia Kings by seven wickets. Choosing to bat first after winning the toss backfired, as Alzarri Joseph and Roston Chase claimed four and three wickets, respectively, limiting Roveman Powell's side to just 96 runs. Later, Faf Du Plessis's team chased down the target in only 13 overs.
With ten points, the Barbados Royals currently lead the standings after seven matches, while the Saint Lucia Kings closely trail with the same number of points, sitting second after seven matches played.
Barbados Royals Vs Saint Lucia Kings Squads:
Saint Lucia Kings: Johnson Charles, Faf du Plessis(c), Tim Seifert(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ackeem Auguste, Sadrack Descarte, Roston Chase, David Wiese, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Khari Campbell, Mikkel Govia, Johann Jeremiah, McKenny Clarke, Aaron Jones, Khary Pierre
Barbados Royals: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Alick Athanaze, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Dunith Wellalage, Obed McCoy, Maheesh Theekshana, Naveen-ul-Haq, Nyeem Young, Kevin Wickham, Ramon Simmonds, Kadeem Alleyne, Rivaldo Clarke, Isai Thorne, Nathan Sealy
Live streaming details of Barbados Royals Vs Saint Lucia Kings, CPL 2024, 22nd Match
When is Barbados Royals Vs Saint Lucia Kings, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match?
The Barbados Royals Vs Saint Lucia Kings, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match will be played on September 22, Sunday at 7:30 pm IST at Providence Stadium in Guyana.
Where to watch Barbados Royals Vs Saint Lucia Kings, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match?
The Barbados Royals Vs Saint Lucia Kings, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. It will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.