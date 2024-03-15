Sri Lanka skipper Kusal Mendis won the toss and opted to bowl first against Bangladesh on Friday (March 15, 2024) in the second ODI of their three-match series being played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. (More Cricket News)
Bangladesh are going into the second ODI with an unchanged playing XI. As for Sri Lanka, left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Dunith Wellalage has made the cut ahead of off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana.
After winning the first ODI by six wickets, Bangladesh are looking to seal a series win in the second game.
The visitors headed into the ODI series on the back of a 2-1 triumph in the T20I leg. Sri Lanka won the first game by a mere three runs and needed a strong batting performance in the deciding third encounter to seal the series in Sylhet and gain bragging rights in the long-standing sub-continental rivalry.
Playing XIs
Bangladesh: Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka.
The second ODI will be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website in India. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI in India. In Bangladesh, the match will be telecast on Cricket World TV, Geo TV and T Sports.