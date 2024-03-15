Cricket

Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI: Hosts Bat First In Chattogram - Check Playing XIs

After winning the first ODI by six wickets, an unchanged Bangladesh are looking to seal a series win in the second game at Chattogram. Sri Lanka have made one change in their playing XI, with Dunith Wellalage making the cut ahead of Maheesh Theekshana

Advertisement
O
Outlook Sports Desk
March 15, 2024
March 15, 2024
       
X%2FSri%20Lanka%20Cricket
Captains Najmul Hossain Shanto (second from left) and Kusal Mendis (third from left) at the toss for the second Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI in Chattogram on Friday (March 15). Photo: X/Sri Lanka Cricket
info_icon

Sri Lanka skipper Kusal Mendis won the toss and opted to bowl first against Bangladesh on Friday (March 15, 2024) in the second ODI of their three-match series being played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. (More Cricket News)

Bangladesh are going into the second ODI with an unchanged playing XI. As for Sri Lanka, left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Dunith Wellalage has made the cut ahead of off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana.

After winning the first ODI by six wickets, Bangladesh are looking to seal a series win in the second game.

The visitors headed into the ODI series on the back of a 2-1 triumph in the T20I leg. Sri Lanka won the first game by a mere three runs and needed a strong batting performance in the deciding third encounter to seal the series in Sylhet and gain bragging rights in the long-standing sub-continental rivalry.

Advertisement

Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka.

Asked to set a target, Sri Lanka rode Kusal Mendis' 86 to score a total of 174/7. The visitors then dismissed Bangladesh for 146 all out. - SLC
BAN Vs SL, 3rd T20I: Sri Lanka Beat Bangladesh By 28 Runs In Sylhet, Take Series 2-1

BY PTI

The second ODI will be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website in India. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI in India. In Bangladesh, the match will be telecast on Cricket World TV, Geo TV and T Sports.

Advertisement
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement