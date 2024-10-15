Bangladesh Suspend Head Coach Chandika Hathurusinghe For 'Player Assault', Misconduct

Hathurusinghe has been suspended for 48 hours and will be "terminated immediately" post that, as per an ESPNcricinfo report. He has also been served a show-cause notice by BCB. "Hathurusinghe has two counts of misconduct. First is about an assault on a player. Secondly, he took too many leaves, more than what was in his contract," the report quoted BCB president Faruque Ahmed as saying.