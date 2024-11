Cricket

Australia Vs Pakistan 2nd T20I, Live Action - See The Best Photos From Sydney

Australian openers are going berserk in the powerplay of the second T20I against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Saturday (November 16, 2024). The visitors have added Sufiyan Muqeem in the playing XI in place of Haseebullah Khan whereas the hosts went unchanged in the match. The ground is big and a high-scoring match is on the cards. Australia have decided to bat first at the toss and they will be eyeing to win the match and series as well.