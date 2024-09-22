Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd ODI: AFG Bat First In Sharjah - Check Playing XIs

Welcome to our live coverage of the third and final ODI between Afghanistan and South Africa in Sharjah on Sunday (September 22, 2024). The hosts have already clinched the series and are eyeing a historic 3-0 sweep. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the AFG vs RSA game, right here.
Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bat first against the Proteas in Sharjah. He said batting is easier during the day, and added that the heat was also a factor in their decision to bat first.
His counterpart Temba Bavuma said the wicket looked a bit drier than the past couple of days, and added that he feels it will turn big in the second innings. The South Africa skipper called it a challenge that they need to front up as a batting unit.
Playing XIs
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Abdul Malik, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Nangeyalia Kharote, AM Ghazanfar, Fareed Ahmad, Naveed Zadran.
South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (capt), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlulwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Nqaba Peter, Lungi Ngidi.