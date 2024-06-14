Afghanistan are all set to secure their berth for the Super Eights as they lock horns against Papua New Guinea in a Group C match of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Friday, June 14. (More Cricket News)
A win for Afghanistan against Papua New Guinea would send them through to the Super 8 of the 2024 T20 World Cup, and crush New Zealand hopes in the process.
Here are all the key stats - head-to-head, top scorer, wicket taker, best bowling figures about the two teams - that you need to know ahead of the match.
Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea Head To Head
Afghanistan and Papua New Guinea have faced each other only once in the T20I format, back in 2015. Afghanistan won the match by six wickets.
Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea Top Scorers
Nawroz Mangal leads Afghanistan's scoring with 65 runs against PNG, while Charles Amini tops Papua New Guinea's batting with 37 runs against AFG.
Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea Top Wicket Takers
Norman Vanua took 2 wickets for PNG against AFG. Meanwhile, Shapoor Zadran also claimed 2 wickets for AFG, becoming the highest wicket-taker.
Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea Best Bowling Figures
Shapoor Zadran of AFG recorded the best bowling figures with 4.0 overs, 9 runs, and 2 wickets at an economy of 2.25. Meanwhile, PNG's Charles Amini had figures of 4.0 overs, 23 runs, and 2 wickets.