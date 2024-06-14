Cricket

Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea Key Stats, T20 World Cup 2024: Head-To-Head, Top Scorer, Wicket-Taker, Best Bowling Figures

Here are all the key stats - head-to-head, top scorer, wicket taker, best bowling figures about the two teams - that you need to know ahead of the match

(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Papua New Guinea's Sese Bau is bowled by West Indies' Alzarri Joseph during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, Sunday, June 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
info_icon

Afghanistan are all set to secure their berth for the Super Eights as they lock horns against  Papua New Guinea  in a Group C match of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Friday, June 14. (More Cricket News)

A win for  Afghanistan against Papua New Guinea would send them through to the Super 8 of the 2024 T20 World Cup, and crush New Zealand hopes in the process.

Here are all the key stats - head-to-head, top scorer, wicket taker, best bowling figures about the two teams - that you need to know ahead of the match.

Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan celebrates after he bowled New Zealand's Mark Chapman during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, Friday, June 7, 2024. - (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea, T20 Wolrd Cup 2024 Match 29 Preview: Afghans Close To Super 8

BY PTI

Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea Head To Head

Afghanistan and Papua New Guinea have faced each other only once in the T20I format, back in 2015. Afghanistan won the match by six wickets.

Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea Top Scorers

Nawroz Mangal leads Afghanistan's scoring with 65 runs against PNG, while Charles Amini tops Papua New Guinea's batting with 37 runs against AFG.

Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea Top Wicket Takers

Norman Vanua took 2 wickets for PNG against AFG. Meanwhile, Shapoor Zadran also claimed 2 wickets for AFG, becoming the highest wicket-taker.

Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea Best Bowling Figures

Shapoor Zadran of AFG recorded the best bowling figures with 4.0 overs, 9 runs, and 2 wickets at an economy of 2.25. Meanwhile, PNG's Charles Amini had figures of 4.0 overs, 23 runs, and 2 wickets.

