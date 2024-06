Cricket

Afghanistan Trump Papua New Guinea, Seal Super 8 Spot In T20 World Cup - In Pics

A top-class bowling performance by Afghanistan propelled them into the Super Eight stage of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, thanks to a seven-wicket win over Papua New Guinea on Friday (June 14) at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad. In-form left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi picked up three wickets and together with Naveen-ul-Haq (2-4), helped bowl PNG out for 95 runs. The Afghan batters then chased down the target with 29 balls to spare, as Gulbadin Naib (49 not out off 36 balls) finished things off in style, smashing a six to take Afghanistan home. The result means New Zealand have been knocked out of the competition.