United States players celebrate on the podium after a win over Mexico in a CONCACAF Nations League final soccer match in Arlington, Texas.
United States forward Gio Reyna, center, and teammates celebrate after a win over Mexico in a CONCACAF Nations League final soccer match in Arlington, Texas.
United States forward Gio Reyna celbrates after a win over Mexico during a CONCACAF Nations League final soccer match in Arlington, Texas.
United States goalkeeper Matt Turner celebrates after a win over Mexico in a CONCACAF Nations League final soccer match in Arlington, Texas.
Mexico players walk off the pitch after loss to the United States in a CONCACAF Nations League final soccer match in Arlington, Texas.
United States forward Gio Reyna celebrates after scoring a goal during the second half of a CONCACAF Nations League final soccer match against Mexico in Arlington, Texas.
Mexico Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa (13) gives up a goal on a shot from United States forward Gio Reyna during the second half of a CONCACAF Nations League final soccer match in Arlington, Texas.
Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez, left, collides with United States midfielder Tyler Adams during the first half of a CONCACAF Nations League final soccer match in Arlington, Texas.
Mexico forward Hirving Lozano, left, dribbles past Unites States midfielder Johnny Cardoso during the second half of a CONCACAF Nations League final soccer match in Arlington, Texas.
United States midfielder Tyler Adams celebrates after scoring against Mexico during the first half of a CONCACAF Nations League final soccer match in Arlington, Texas.
United States defender Chris Richards, left, reaches for the ball in front of Mexico forward Henry Martin during the second half of a CONCACAF Nations League final soccer match in Arlington, Texas.