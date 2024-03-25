Sports

CONCACAF Nations League: USA Beat Mexico 2-0, Lift Title For Third Year In Row - In Pics

Defending champions USA won their third CONCACAF Nations League title in a row, beating Mexico 2-0 in the final. Tyler Adams and Giovanni Reyna scored for the hosts to complete the '3-Peat'. Adams scored from about 35 yards in his first start in more than a year for club or country, and Reyna doubled the lead in the 63rd minute. Adams put USA ahead in the 45th minute when he received a pass from Weston McKennie, took a touch and curled a shot that just eluded the right hand of diving goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa. The United States stretched their unbeaten streak against Mexico to seven games since a September 2019 defeat, including five wins.

25 March 2024
25 March 2024
       
CONCACAF Nations League: USA vs Mexico | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

United States players celebrate on the podium after a win over Mexico in a CONCACAF Nations League final soccer match in Arlington, Texas.

CONCACAF Nations League: USA vs Mexico | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
United States forward Gio Reyna, center, and teammates celebrate after a win over Mexico in a CONCACAF Nations League final soccer match in Arlington, Texas.

CONCACAF Nations League: USA vs Mexico | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
United States forward Gio Reyna celbrates after a win over Mexico during a CONCACAF Nations League final soccer match in Arlington, Texas.

CONCACAF Nations League: USA vs Mexico | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
United States goalkeeper Matt Turner celebrates after a win over Mexico in a CONCACAF Nations League final soccer match in Arlington, Texas.

CONCACAF Nations League: USA vs Mexico | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
Mexico players walk off the pitch after loss to the United States in a CONCACAF Nations League final soccer match in Arlington, Texas.

CONCACAF Nations League: USA vs Mexico | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
United States forward Gio Reyna celebrates after scoring a goal during the second half of a CONCACAF Nations League final soccer match against Mexico in Arlington, Texas.

CONCACAF Nations League: USA vs Mexico | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
Mexico Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa (13) gives up a goal on a shot from United States forward Gio Reyna during the second half of a CONCACAF Nations League final soccer match in Arlington, Texas.

CONCACAF Nations League: USA vs Mexico | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez, left, collides with United States midfielder Tyler Adams during the first half of a CONCACAF Nations League final soccer match in Arlington, Texas.

CONCACAF Nations League: USA vs Mexico | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
Mexico forward Hirving Lozano, left, dribbles past Unites States midfielder Johnny Cardoso during the second half of a CONCACAF Nations League final soccer match in Arlington, Texas.

CONCACAF Nations League: USA vs Mexico | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
United States midfielder Tyler Adams celebrates after scoring against Mexico during the first half of a CONCACAF Nations League final soccer match in Arlington, Texas.

CONCACAF Nations League: USA vs Mexico | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
United States defender Chris Richards, left, reaches for the ball in front of Mexico forward Henry Martin during the second half of a CONCACAF Nations League final soccer match in Arlington, Texas.

