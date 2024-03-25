Sports

CONCACAF Nations League: USA Beat Mexico 2-0, Lift Title For Third Year In Row - In Pics

Defending champions USA won their third CONCACAF Nations League title in a row, beating Mexico 2-0 in the final. Tyler Adams and Giovanni Reyna scored for the hosts to complete the '3-Peat'. Adams scored from about 35 yards in his first start in more than a year for club or country, and Reyna doubled the lead in the 63rd minute. Adams put USA ahead in the 45th minute when he received a pass from Weston McKennie, took a touch and curled a shot that just eluded the right hand of diving goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa. The United States stretched their unbeaten streak against Mexico to seven games since a September 2019 defeat, including five wins.