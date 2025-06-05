Sports

Coco Gauff Vs Madison Keys, French Open QFs: Second Seed Rallies To Win All-American Battle    

Coco Gauff kept double-faulting. She kept missing plenty of other strokes. She kept losing games in bunches. And all the while, she would let out a sigh or bow her head or look generally uncomfortable. What the 21-year-old Gauff never did Wednesday (June 4, 2025) during a tense and topsy-turvy French Open quarter-final against another American woman with a Grand Slam title, Madison Keys, was give up hope or go away. And, in a contest filled with plenty of mistakes, it was Gauff who emerged to grab eight of the last nine games for a 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-1 victory over Keys and a third trip to the semi-finals at Roland Garros. She will face 361st-ranked French wild-card entry Lois Boisson next for a place in the summit clash.

French Open: Madison Keys vs Coco Gauff
French Open: Coco Gauff vs Madison Keys | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Coco Gauff of the U.S. celebrates as she won the quarterfinal match of the French Tennis Open against Madison Keys of the U.S. at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.

1/9
French Open: Coco Gauff vs Madison Keys
French Open: Madison Keys vs Coco Gauff | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a shot against Madison Keys of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.

2/9
French Open Tennis: Madison Keys vs Coco Gauff
French Open Tennis: Coco Gauff vs Madison Keys | AP Photo/Christophe Ena

The roof of the center court Philippe Chatrier is closed due to the rain as Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a shot against Madison Keys of the U.S. during the quarterfinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.

3/9
French Open Tennis: Coco Gauff vs Madison Keys
French Open Tennis: Madison Keys vs Coco Gauff | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

The roof of the center court Philippe Chatrier is closed due to the rain during the quarterfinal match of the French Tennis Open between Madison Keys of the U.S., left, and Coco Gauff of the U.S. at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.

4/9
French Tennis Open: Madison Keys vs Coco Gauff
French Tennis Open: Coco Gauff vs Madison Keys | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a shot against Madison Keys of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.

5/9
French Tennis Open: Coco Gauff vs Madison Keys
French Tennis Open: Madison Keys vs Coco Gauff | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Madison Keys of the U.S. walks during the quarterfinal match of the French Tennis Open against Coco Gauff of the U.S. at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.

6/9
French Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Madison Keys vs Coco Gauff
French Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Coco Gauff vs Madison Keys | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Madison Keys of the U.S. plays a shot against Coco Gauff of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.

7/9
French Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Coco Gauff vs Madison Keys
French Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Madison Keys vs Coco Gauff | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Madison Keys of the U.S. plays a shot against Coco Gauff of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.

8/9
French Open Tennis Championships: Madison Keys vs Coco Gauff
French Open Tennis Championships: Coco Gauff vs Madison Keys | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a shot against Madison Keys of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.

9/9
French Open Tennis Championships: Coco Gauff vs Madison Keys
French Open Tennis Championships: Madison Keys vs Coco Gauff | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a shot against Madison Keys of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.

