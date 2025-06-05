Sports

Coco Gauff Vs Madison Keys, French Open QFs: Second Seed Rallies To Win All-American Battle

Coco Gauff kept double-faulting. She kept missing plenty of other strokes. She kept losing games in bunches. And all the while, she would let out a sigh or bow her head or look generally uncomfortable. What the 21-year-old Gauff never did Wednesday (June 4, 2025) during a tense and topsy-turvy French Open quarter-final against another American woman with a Grand Slam title, Madison Keys, was give up hope or go away. And, in a contest filled with plenty of mistakes, it was Gauff who emerged to grab eight of the last nine games for a 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-1 victory over Keys and a third trip to the semi-finals at Roland Garros. She will face 361st-ranked French wild-card entry Lois Boisson next for a place in the summit clash.