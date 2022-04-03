Sunday, Apr 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Charleston Open 2022: New Number 1 Iga Swiatek Pulls Out Of Tournament To Take Rest

Iga Swiatek won the Miami Open 2022 on Saturday. She will replace Ashleigh Barty at number one in the women's rankings.

Charleston Open 2022: New Number 1 Iga Swiatek Pulls Out Of Tournament To Take Rest
Iga Swiatek returns a shot from Naomi Osaka during the women's singles finals of Miami Open. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Apr 2022 10:04 pm

New No. 1 Iga Swiatek withdrew from next week’s Credit One Charleston Open just hours after defeating Naomi Osaka to win the Miami Open title. (More Tennis News)

Organizers from the season’s first clay-court tournament announced Swiatek’s decision on Saturday.

Related stories

Miami Open 2022 Final: Iga Swiatek Beats Naomi Osaka To Clinch Women's Singles Title, Set To Be New No.1  

WTA Rankings: Iga Swiatek Becomes New World Number One

Swiatek said in a statement she had played the previous few weeks and needed a break.

“I’ve got a harmless injury of my arm that I need to rest,” she said.

Swiatek also won at Indian Wells on March 20. Earlier Saturday, she topped Osaka 6-4, 6-0 to extend her winning streak to 17 matches.

“I hoped to start the clay season in Charleston there, but unfortunately, I need to wait,” she said.

Swiatek will take over the women’s No. 1 ranking due to Ash Barty retiring.

Charleston Open tournament director Bob Moran congratulated Swiatek on her success and new status as the world’s No. 1 player. He said he was disappointed Swiatek will miss the event but understands she played “a lot of tennis over the past four weeks.”

The tournament begins Monday ,with the championship finals set for April 10.

Tags

Sports Tennis Charleston Open 2022 Iga Swiatek WTA Rankings Indian Wells Miami Open Naomi Osaka Ashleigh Barty
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of India Vs England, FIH Pro League 2021-22: Watch IND Vs ENG 2nd-Leg Match Live

Live Streaming Of India Vs England, FIH Pro League 2021-22: Watch IND Vs ENG 2nd-Leg Match Live

Shimla And The Double-Edged Sword Of Tourism   

Shimla And The Double-Edged Sword Of Tourism   