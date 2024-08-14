Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Canoe Sprint Medallists - In Pics

Almost 300 canoeists or kayakers from 58 countries participated in the Paris Olympic Games 2024 canoeing competitions, at the National Olympic Nautical Stadium of Ile-de-France in Vaires-sur-Marne. The canoe sprint discipline was scheduled from 6 to 10 August, across 10 medal events -- five per gender -- and saw some great performances. New Zealand bagged three gold medals, while Germany, Czech Republic and China claimed two gold apiece and Canada clinched one.