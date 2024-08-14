Silver medalist Nevin Harrison, of the United States, from left, gold medalist Katie Vincent, of Canada, and bronze medalist Yarisleidis Cirilo Duboys, of Cuba, pose during a medals ceremony for the women's canoe single 200-meter finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
Silver medalist, from left, Tamara Csipes, of Hungary, gold medalist Lisa Carrington, of New Zealand, and bronze medalist Emma Aastrand Jorgensen, of Denmark, poses during a medals ceremony for the women's kayak single 500-meter finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
From left, silver medalist Isaquias Guimaraes Queiroz, of Brazil, gold medalist Martin Fuksa, of the Czech Republic, and bronze medalist Serghei Tarnovschi, of Moldova, pose for a photo during the medals ceremony for the men's canoe single 1000-meter finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
Silver medalists Hungary's Bence Nadas and Sandor Totka, gold medalists Germany's Jacob Schopf and Max Lemke and bronze medalists Australia's Thomas Green and Jean van der Westhuyzen pose during a medals ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
Silver medalists Hungary's Tamara Csipes and Alida Dora Gazso, gold medalists New Zealand's Lisa Carrington and Alicia Hoskin, bronze medalists Hungary's Noemi Pupp and Sara Fojt and Germany's Paulina Paszek and Jule Marie Hake pose during a medals ceremony for the women's kayak double 500-meter finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
Silver medalists Ukraine's Liudmyla Luzan and Anastasiia Rybachok, from left, gold medalists China's Sun Mengya and Xu Shixiao and bronze medalists Canada's Sloan MacKenzie and Katie Vincent attend a medals ceremony for the women's canoe double 500-meter finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
Silver medalists Australia's Jackson Collins, Riley Fitzsimmons, Noah Havard and Pierre van der Westhuyzen, back left, gold medalists Germany's Max Lemke, Tom Liebscher-Lucz, Max Rendschmidt and Jacob Schopf and bronze medalists Spain's Carlos Arevalo, Marcus Cooper, Saul Craviotto and Rodrigo Germade, back right, pose during a medals ceremony for the men's kayak four 500-meter finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
Silver medalists Germany's Sarah Bruessler, Jule Marie Hake, Pauline Jagsch and Paulina Paszek, from left, gold medalists New Zealand's Olivia Brett, Lisa Carrington, Alicia Hoskin and Tara Vaughan and bronze medalists Hungary's Tamara Csipes, Sara Fojt, Alida Dora Gazso and Noemi Pupp attend a medals ceremony for the women's kayak four 500-meter finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
Silver medalists Italy's Gabriele Casadei and Carlo Tacchini, from left, gold medalists China's Ji Bowen and Liu Hao and bronze medalists Spain's Diego Dominguez and Joan Antoni Moreno pose during a medals ceremony for the men's canoe double 500-meter finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
Silver medalist, from left, Adam Varga, of Hungary, gold medalist Josef Dostal, of the Czech Republic, and bronze medalist Balint Kopasz, of Hungary, pose during a medals ceremony for the men's kayak single 1000-meter finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.