Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Canoe Sprint Medallists - In Pics

Almost 300 canoeists or kayakers from 58 countries participated in the Paris Olympic Games 2024 canoeing competitions, at the National Olympic Nautical Stadium of Ile-de-France in Vaires-sur-Marne. The canoe sprint discipline was scheduled from 6 to 10 August, across 10 medal events -- five per gender -- and saw some great performances. New Zealand bagged three gold medals, while Germany, Czech Republic and China claimed two gold apiece and Canada clinched one.

Paris Olympics women's canoe single 200-meter: Silver medalist Nevin Harrison, of the United States, from left, gold medalist Katie Vincent, of Canada, and bronze medalist Yarisleidis Cirilo Duboys, of Cuba | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Silver medalist Nevin Harrison, of the United States, from left, gold medalist Katie Vincent, of Canada, and bronze medalist Yarisleidis Cirilo Duboys, of Cuba, pose during a medals ceremony for the women's canoe single 200-meter finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

Paris Olympics womens kayak single 500-meter: Silver medalist, from left, Tamara Csipes, of Hungary, gold medalist Lisa Carrington, of New Zealand, and bronze medalist Emma Aastrand Jorgensen, of Denmark
Paris Olympics women's kayak single 500-meter: Silver medalist, from left, Tamara Csipes, of Hungary, gold medalist Lisa Carrington, of New Zealand, and bronze medalist Emma Aastrand Jorgensen, of Denmark | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Silver medalist, from left, Tamara Csipes, of Hungary, gold medalist Lisa Carrington, of New Zealand, and bronze medalist Emma Aastrand Jorgensen, of Denmark, poses during a medals ceremony for the women's kayak single 500-meter finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

Paris Olympics mens canoe single 1000-meter: silver medalist Isaquias Guimaraes Queiroz, of Brazil, gold medalist Martin Fuksa, of the Czech Republic, and bronze medalist Serghei Tarnovschi, of Moldova
Paris Olympics men's canoe single 1000-meter: silver medalist Isaquias Guimaraes Queiroz, of Brazil, gold medalist Martin Fuksa, of the Czech Republic, and bronze medalist Serghei Tarnovschi, of Moldova | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

From left, silver medalist Isaquias Guimaraes Queiroz, of Brazil, gold medalist Martin Fuksa, of the Czech Republic, and bronze medalist Serghei Tarnovschi, of Moldova, pose for a photo during the medals ceremony for the men's canoe single 1000-meter finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

Paris Olympics Mens K-2 500 metres: Hungarys Bence Nadas and Sandor Totka (Silver medal), Germanys Jacob Schopf and Max Lemke (Gold medal) and Australias Thomas Green and Jean van der Westhuyzen (Bronze medal)
Paris Olympics Men's K-2 500 metres: Hungary's Bence Nadas and Sandor Totka (Silver medal), Germany's Jacob Schopf and Max Lemke (Gold medal) and Australia's Thomas Green and Jean van der Westhuyzen (Bronze medal) | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Silver medalists Hungary's Bence Nadas and Sandor Totka, gold medalists Germany's Jacob Schopf and Max Lemke and bronze medalists Australia's Thomas Green and Jean van der Westhuyzen pose during a medals ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

Paris Olympics womens kayak double 500-meter: Silver medalists Hungary, gold medalists New Zealand and bronze medalists Hungary & Germanys Paulina Paszek and Jule Marie Hake
Paris Olympics women's kayak double 500-meter: Silver medalists Hungary, gold medalists New Zealand and bronze medalists Hungary & Germany's Paulina Paszek and Jule Marie Hake | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Silver medalists Hungary's Tamara Csipes and Alida Dora Gazso, gold medalists New Zealand's Lisa Carrington and Alicia Hoskin, bronze medalists Hungary's Noemi Pupp and Sara Fojt and Germany's Paulina Paszek and Jule Marie Hake pose during a medals ceremony for the women's kayak double 500-meter finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

Paris Olympics womens canoe double 500-meter: Silver medalists Ukraines Liudmyla Luzan and Anastasiia Rybachok, from left, gold medalists Chinas Sun Mengya and Xu Shixiao and bronze medalists Canadas Sloan MacKenzie and Katie Vincent
Paris Olympics women's canoe double 500-meter: Silver medalists Ukraine's Liudmyla Luzan and Anastasiia Rybachok, from left, gold medalists China's Sun Mengya and Xu Shixiao and bronze medalists Canada's Sloan MacKenzie and Katie Vincent | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Silver medalists Ukraine's Liudmyla Luzan and Anastasiia Rybachok, from left, gold medalists China's Sun Mengya and Xu Shixiao and bronze medalists Canada's Sloan MacKenzie and Katie Vincent attend a medals ceremony for the women's canoe double 500-meter finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

Paris Olympics mens kayak four 500-meter: Silver medalists Australia, gold medalists Germany, bronze medalists Spain
Paris Olympics men's kayak four 500-meter: Silver medalists Australia, gold medalists Germany, bronze medalists Spain | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Silver medalists Australia's Jackson Collins, Riley Fitzsimmons, Noah Havard and Pierre van der Westhuyzen, back left, gold medalists Germany's Max Lemke, Tom Liebscher-Lucz, Max Rendschmidt and Jacob Schopf and bronze medalists Spain's Carlos Arevalo, Marcus Cooper, Saul Craviotto and Rodrigo Germade, back right, pose during a medals ceremony for the men's kayak four 500-meter finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

Paris Olympics womens kayak four 500-meter: Silver medalists Germany, gold medalists New Zealand and bronze medalists Hungary
Paris Olympics women's kayak four 500-meter: Silver medalists Germany, gold medalists New Zealand and bronze medalists Hungary | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Silver medalists Germany's Sarah Bruessler, Jule Marie Hake, Pauline Jagsch and Paulina Paszek, from left, gold medalists New Zealand's Olivia Brett, Lisa Carrington, Alicia Hoskin and Tara Vaughan and bronze medalists Hungary's Tamara Csipes, Sara Fojt, Alida Dora Gazso and Noemi Pupp attend a medals ceremony for the women's kayak four 500-meter finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

Paris Olympics mens canoe double 500-meter: Silver medalists Italys Gabriele Casadei and Carlo Tacchini, from left, gold medalists Chinas Ji Bowen and Liu Hao and bronze medalists Spains Diego Dominguez and Joan Antoni Moreno
Paris Olympics men's canoe double 500-meter: Silver medalists Italy's Gabriele Casadei and Carlo Tacchini, from left, gold medalists China's Ji Bowen and Liu Hao and bronze medalists Spain's Diego Dominguez and Joan Antoni Moreno | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Silver medalists Italy's Gabriele Casadei and Carlo Tacchini, from left, gold medalists China's Ji Bowen and Liu Hao and bronze medalists Spain's Diego Dominguez and Joan Antoni Moreno pose during a medals ceremony for the men's canoe double 500-meter finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

Paris Olympics mens kayak single 1000-meter: Silver medalist, from left, Adam Varga, of Hungary, gold medalist Josef Dostal, of the Czech Republic, and bronze medalist Balint Kopasz, of Hungary
Paris Olympics men's kayak single 1000-meter: Silver medalist, from left, Adam Varga, of Hungary, gold medalist Josef Dostal, of the Czech Republic, and bronze medalist Balint Kopasz, of Hungary | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Silver medalist, from left, Adam Varga, of Hungary, gold medalist Josef Dostal, of the Czech Republic, and bronze medalist Balint Kopasz, of Hungary, pose during a medals ceremony for the men's kayak single 1000-meter finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

