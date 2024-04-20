Sports

Bundesliga: Hugo Ekitike Scores Winner As Eintracht Frankfurt Beat Augsburg - In Pics

PSG loanee Hugo Ekitiké scored his first goal for Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt to help them to a 3-1 come-from-behind win over Augsburg on Friday. Signed on a 3.5 million euros ($3.7 million) loan from Paris Saint-Germain in January, the center forward finally broke his duck in his 12th appearance. Ekitiké’s goal was a low shot in off the post from 15 yards out. The strike an hour in came six minutes after Fares Chaibi canceled Ruben Vargas’ 13th-minute opener for Augsburg. Omar Marmoush completed the scoring in stoppage time with a dramatic third. The result opened a six-point gap between Frankfurt in sixth and Augsburg in seventh in the Bundesliga points table.

Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Augsburg Photo: Arne Dedert/DPA via AP

Frankfurt's Fares Chaibi, left, scores during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Augsburg, in Frankfurt, Germany.

Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Augsburg Photo: Arne Dedert/DPA via AP
Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike celebrates during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Augsburg, in Frankfurt, Germany.

Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Augsburg Photo: Arne Dedert/DPA via AP
Frankfurt's Fares Chaibi celebrates scoring during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Augsburg, in Frankfurt, Germany.

Photo: Arne Dedert/DPA via AP
Frankfurt's Mario Gotze, right, and Augsburg's Arne Maier battle for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Augsburg, in Frankfurt, Germany.

Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Augsburg Photo: Arne Dedert/DPA via AP
Augsburg fans set off pyrotechnics during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Augsburg in Frankfurt, Germany.

Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Augsburg Photo: Arne Dedert/DPA via AP
Augsburg's Arne Maier and Frankfurt's Fares Chaibi, right, battle for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Augsburg, in Frankfurt, Germany.

Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Augsburg Photo; Arne Dedert/DPA via AP
Augsburg's Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, left, controls the ball as Frankfurt's Omar Marmoush closes induring the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Augsburg, in Frankfurt, Germany.

Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Augsburg Photo: Arne Dedert/DPA via AP
Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike, right, and Augsburg's Kristijan Jakic and Arne Engels, left, battle for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Augsburg, in Frankfurt, Germany.

Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Augsburg Photo: Arne Dedert/DPA via AP
Augsburg's Kevin Mbabu, left, and Frankfurt's Farès Chaibi fight for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Augsburg, in Frankfurt, Germany.

Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Augsburg Photo: Arne Dedert/DPA via AP
Augsburg's Ruben Vargas, 3rd from right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Augsburg, in Frankfurt, Germany

