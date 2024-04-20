Sports

Bundesliga: Hugo Ekitike Scores Winner As Eintracht Frankfurt Beat Augsburg - In Pics

PSG loanee Hugo Ekitiké scored his first goal for Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt to help them to a 3-1 come-from-behind win over Augsburg on Friday. Signed on a 3.5 million euros ($3.7 million) loan from Paris Saint-Germain in January, the center forward finally broke his duck in his 12th appearance. Ekitiké’s goal was a low shot in off the post from 15 yards out. The strike an hour in came six minutes after Fares Chaibi canceled Ruben Vargas’ 13th-minute opener for Augsburg. Omar Marmoush completed the scoring in stoppage time with a dramatic third. The result opened a six-point gap between Frankfurt in sixth and Augsburg in seventh in the Bundesliga points table.