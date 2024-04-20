Bundesliga: Hugo Ekitike Scores Winner As Eintracht Frankfurt Beat Augsburg - In Pics

Frankfurt's Fares Chaibi, left, scores during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Augsburg, in Frankfurt, Germany.
Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike celebrates during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Augsburg, in Frankfurt, Germany.
Frankfurt's Fares Chaibi celebrates scoring during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Augsburg, in Frankfurt, Germany.
Frankfurt's Mario Gotze, right, and Augsburg's Arne Maier battle for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Augsburg, in Frankfurt, Germany.
Augsburg fans set off pyrotechnics during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Augsburg in Frankfurt, Germany.
Augsburg's Arne Maier and Frankfurt's Fares Chaibi, right, battle for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Augsburg, in Frankfurt, Germany.
Augsburg's Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, left, controls the ball as Frankfurt's Omar Marmoush closes induring the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Augsburg, in Frankfurt, Germany.
Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike, right, and Augsburg's Kristijan Jakic and Arne Engels, left, battle for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Augsburg, in Frankfurt, Germany.
Augsburg's Kevin Mbabu, left, and Frankfurt's Farès Chaibi fight for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Augsburg, in Frankfurt, Germany.
Augsburg's Ruben Vargas, 3rd from right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Augsburg, in Frankfurt, Germany