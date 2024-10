Sports

Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen Surrender 2-goal Lead to Draw Against Holsten Keil - In Pics

Xabi Alonso's 100th game in charge of Bayer Leverkusen did not go as expected as the Bundesliga defending champions lost a two-goal lead to settle with a 2-2 draw against Holstein Keil. The defending champions had gone 2-0 up in just eight minutes. However, they would concede at the stroke of the half-time and then again in the 69th minute to see the scores getting levelled. Leverkusen's title defence is not going as expected as they lie sixth on the table after six games with 11 points.