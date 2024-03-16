Sports

Bundesliga: Lois Openda Scores Twice To Help Leipzig Thrash Cologne 5-1 - In Pics

Lois Openda netted a brace as Leipzig turned on the heat in the second half to rout Cologne 5-1 in the Bundesliga. Leipzig jumped to fourth place, two points above Borussia Dortmund, who will play Eintracht Frankfurt later in the weekend. Leipzig led after 15 minutes through Dutch forward Xavi but just three minutes later Sargis Adamyan scored his first Bundesliga goal in more than a year to equalize for Cologne, Associated Press reported. Leipzig were dominant in the second half and put the result beyond doubt during a seven-minute burst. Openda scored in the 63rd and 67th minutes and Amadou Haidara piled on to make it 4-1. Yussuf Poulsen completed the thrashing, eight minutes from time.