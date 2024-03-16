Cologne's Luca Kilian and Leipzig's Yussuf Poulsen, right, battle for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Koln and RB Leipzig at RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany.
Cologne's Jacob Christensen, left, and Leipzig's Christoph Baumgartner battle for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Koln and RB Leipzig at RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany.
Advertisement
Leipzig players celebrate the goal by Haidara during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Koln and RB Leipzig at RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany.
Advertisement
Leipzig's Lois Openda, center, scores during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Koln and RB Leipzig at RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany.
Cologne's Max Finkgrafe, left, in action against Leipzig's Dani Olmo and Benjamin Henrichs, right, during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Koln and RB Leipzig at RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany.
Advertisement
Cologne's Sargis Adamyan, front, and Leipzig's Castello Lukeba battle for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Koln and RB Leipzig at RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany.
Advertisement
Cologne's Leart Paqarada, left, and Leipzig's Dani Olmo battle for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Koln and RB Leipzig at RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany.
Advertisement
Cologne's Luca Kilian, left, and Leipzig's Lois Openda battle for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Koln and RB Leipzig at RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany.
Leipzig's Xavi Simons celebrates scoring during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Leipzig and Cologne, at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany.
Leipzig's Xavi Simons celebrates scoring during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Leipzig and Cologne, at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany.