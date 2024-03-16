Sports

Bundesliga: Lois Openda Scores Twice To Help Leipzig Thrash Cologne 5-1 - In Pics

Lois Openda netted a brace as Leipzig turned on the heat in the second half to rout Cologne 5-1 in the Bundesliga. Leipzig jumped to fourth place, two points above Borussia Dortmund, who will play Eintracht Frankfurt later in the weekend. Leipzig led after 15 minutes through Dutch forward Xavi but just three minutes later Sargis Adamyan scored his first Bundesliga goal in more than a year to equalize for Cologne, Associated Press reported. Leipzig were dominant in the second half and put the result beyond doubt during a seven-minute burst. Openda scored in the 63rd and 67th minutes and Amadou Haidara piled on to make it 4-1. Yussuf Poulsen completed the thrashing, eight minutes from time.

P
Photo Webdesk
March 16, 2024
March 16, 2024
       
Bundesliga 2023-24: Leipzig vs Cologne | Photo: Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP

Cologne's Luca Kilian and Leipzig's Yussuf Poulsen, right, battle for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Koln and RB Leipzig at RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany.

1/9
Federico Gambarini
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Cologne's Jacob Christensen, left, and Leipzig's Christoph Baumgartner battle for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Koln and RB Leipzig at RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany.

Advertisement
2/9
Bundesliga%202023-24%3A%20Leipzig%20vs%20Cologne
Bundesliga 2023-24: Leipzig vs Cologne | Photo: Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Leipzig players celebrate the goal by Haidara during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Koln and RB Leipzig at RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany.

Advertisement
3/9
Bundesliga%202023-24%3A%20Leipzig%20vs%20Cologne
Bundesliga 2023-24: Leipzig vs Cologne | Photo: Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Leipzig's Lois Openda, center, scores during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Koln and RB Leipzig at RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany.

4/9
Bundesliga%202023-24%3A%20Leipzig%20vs%20Cologne
Bundesliga 2023-24: Leipzig vs Cologne | Photo: Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Cologne's Max Finkgrafe, left, in action against Leipzig's Dani Olmo and Benjamin Henrichs, right, during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Koln and RB Leipzig at RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany.

Advertisement
5/9
Bundesliga%202023-24%3A%20Leipzig%20vs%20Cologne
Bundesliga 2023-24: Leipzig vs Cologne | Photo: Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Cologne's Sargis Adamyan, front, and Leipzig's Castello Lukeba battle for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Koln and RB Leipzig at RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany.

Advertisement
6/9
Bundesliga%202023-24%3A%20Leipzig%20vs%20Cologne
Bundesliga 2023-24: Leipzig vs Cologne | Photo: Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Cologne's Leart Paqarada, left, and Leipzig's Dani Olmo battle for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Koln and RB Leipzig at RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany.

Advertisement
7/9
Bundesliga%202023-24%3A%20Leipzig%20vs%20Cologne
Bundesliga 2023-24: Leipzig vs Cologne | Photo: Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Cologne's Luca Kilian, left, and Leipzig's Lois Openda battle for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Koln and RB Leipzig at RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany.

8/9
Bundesliga%202023-24%3A%20Leipzig%20vs%20Cologne
Bundesliga 2023-24: Leipzig vs Cologne | Photo: Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Leipzig's Xavi Simons celebrates scoring during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Leipzig and Cologne, at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany.

9/9
Bundesliga%202023-24%3A%20Leipzig%20vs%20Cologne
Bundesliga 2023-24: Leipzig vs Cologne | Photo: Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Leipzig's Xavi Simons celebrates scoring during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Leipzig and Cologne, at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany.

Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement