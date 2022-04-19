Tuesday, Apr 19, 2022
Bruno Fernandes Involved In Car Crash Ahead Of Epic Liverpool Vs Manchester United Clash

The incident involved another vehicle in a residential part of Dunham. No one was seriously hurt and Bruno Fernandes was able to walk away.

Bruno Fernandes subsequently joined teammates at Manchester United's Carrington training ground. File Photo

Updated: 19 Apr 2022 1:16 am

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was involved in a car crash on the way to the club's Carrington training ground on Monday. (More Football News)

Fernandes, 27, was unhurt and he should be available to play against Liverpool in their English Premier League at Anfield on Wednesday (kick-off time - 12:30 AM IST).

The incident involved another vehicle in a residential part of Dunham, Cheshire. No one was seriously hurt and the Portuguese was able to walk away.

Subsequently, Fernandes took part in training and "was OK," said manager Ralf Rangnick, who was speaking ahead of the game against Liverpool.

"That's why I think he will also be OK for tomorrow," Rangnick added.

United are currently fifth in the table with 54 points from 32 matches. A win would tie for points with fourth-place Tottenham in the race for UEFA Champions League qualification.

United have won two in their last five outings in the league. Liverpool are one point behind leaders Manchester City.

