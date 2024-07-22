Sports

The Open 2024: Billy Horschel Leads At Royal Troon - In Pics

The British Open brought a final two hours of the worst weather to the world’s best players, and Billy Horschel was up for the fight. Horschel flipped his cap around to keep rain from dripping off the bill. He played in short sleeves in a biting chill to swing more freely. He embraced everything about Saturday at Royal Troon on a day the course gave most players a royal beating. He survived with a marvelous short game from pot bunkers and the rough, and he managed a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into a final round and his best shot at winning his first major. Shane Lowry went from a three-shot lead to ninth place. Thriston Lawrence of South Africa and Sam Burns started the day 10 shots behind. Now they are among those one back.