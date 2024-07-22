Sports

The Open 2024: Billy Horschel Leads At Royal Troon - In Pics

The British Open brought a final two hours of the worst weather to the world’s best players, and Billy Horschel was up for the fight. Horschel flipped his cap around to keep rain from dripping off the bill. He played in short sleeves in a biting chill to swing more freely. He embraced everything about Saturday at Royal Troon on a day the course gave most players a royal beating. He survived with a marvelous short game from pot bunkers and the rough, and he managed a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into a final round and his best shot at winning his first major. Shane Lowry went from a three-shot lead to ninth place. Thriston Lawrence of South Africa and Sam Burns started the day 10 shots behind. Now they are among those one back.

British Open Golf Photo: AP/Scott Heppell

Billy Horschel of the United States waves as he walks onto the 18th green during his final round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Troon golf club in Troon, Scotland.

British Open Golf 2024 Photo: AP/Peter Morrison

Billy Horschel, right, of the United States and Thriston Lawrence of South Africa embrace on the 18th green following their final round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Troon golf club in Troon, Scotland.

British Open Golf Championships Photo: AP/Peter Morrison

Billy Horschel of the United States plays from the rough on the 12th hole during his final round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Troon golf club in Troon, Scotland.

British Open Golf Championships 2024 Photo: AP/Peter Morrison

Billy Horschel of the United States gestures on the fifth green during his final round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Troon golf club in Troon, Scotland.

British Open Photo: AP/Peter Morrison

Billy Horschel of the United States plays from a bunker on the fifth hole during his final round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Troon golf club in Troon, Scotland.

British Open Golf Photo: AP/Peter Morrison

Billy Horschel of the United States hits off the fifth tee during his final round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Troon golf club in Troon, Scotland.

Billy Horschel Photo: AP/Peter Morrison

Billy Horschel of the United States takes a drop on the second hole during his final round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Troon golf club in Troon, Scotland.

British Open Golf Championships Photo: AP/Jon Super

Billy Horschel of the United States reacts as his ball only just fails to drop following a shot from a bunker on the 16th hole during his third round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Troon golf club in Troon, Scotland.

