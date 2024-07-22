Billy Horschel of the United States waves as he walks onto the 18th green during his final round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Troon golf club in Troon, Scotland.
Billy Horschel, right, of the United States and Thriston Lawrence of South Africa embrace on the 18th green following their final round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Troon golf club in Troon, Scotland.
Billy Horschel of the United States plays from the rough on the 12th hole during his final round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Troon golf club in Troon, Scotland.
Billy Horschel of the United States gestures on the fifth green during his final round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Troon golf club in Troon, Scotland.
Billy Horschel of the United States plays from a bunker on the fifth hole during his final round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Troon golf club in Troon, Scotland.
Billy Horschel of the United States hits off the fifth tee during his final round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Troon golf club in Troon, Scotland.
Billy Horschel of the United States takes a drop on the second hole during his final round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Troon golf club in Troon, Scotland.
Billy Horschel of the United States reacts as his ball only just fails to drop following a shot from a bunker on the 16th hole during his third round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Troon golf club in Troon, Scotland.