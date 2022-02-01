Birmingham Commonwealth Games: Sri Lankan Women Cricket Team Qualifies - Check Groups And Schedule

Cricket became the first discipline to announce its complete line-up for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on Tuesday after Sri Lanka were confirmed as the eighth and final team in the women’s T20 tournament. Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 22 runs in the final round-robin match to book the Birmingham ticket. Both the sides entered the match with six points each, having won their previous three matches respectively. (More Cricket News)

The dates and schedule for the cricket event was already announced in 2021 with the two groups of four teams each drawn in a single round-robin league before the knock-outs. India are in Group A along with Australia, Barbados (the representatives of the Caribbean region), and Pakistan. Hosts England are in Group B, along with New Zealand, South Africa and the qualifier (now, Sri Lanka).

This will only be the second time that cricket features in the multi-discipline event after a men's competition (designated A-list tournament by the ICC) was part of the Games in Kuala Lumpur in 1998. A Shaun Pollock-led South Africa had won the gold medal, beating Steve Waugh's Australian side by four wickets in the final.

ICC Hall of Famers Sachin Tendulkar of India, Jacques Kallis of South Africa and Mahela Jayawardene of Sri Lanka were among the many who featured in the Kuala Lumpur Games.

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games, being held from July 28 to August 8, will see 4,500 athletes from 72 nations and territories compete across 11 days. Birmingham 2022 will be the first major multi-sport event in history to award more medals to women than men.

The cricket event starts July 29 with a blockbuster Australia vs India clash. The bronze medal match and final are scheduled for August 7. All the matches will be played at Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham.

Check the full schedule here (all times local)

Group A

Australia vs India: Friday 29 July, 11:00

Pakistan vs Barbados: Friday 29 July, 18:00

India vs Pakistan: Sunday 31 July, 11:00

Barbados vs Australia: Sunday 31 July, 18:00

Australia vs Pakistan: Wednesday 3 August, 11:00

India vs Barbados: Wednesday 3 August, 18:00

Group B

New Zealand vs South Africa: Saturday 30 July, 11:00

England vs Sri Lanka: Saturday 30 July, 18:00

England vs South Africa: Tuesday 2 August, 11:00

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: Tuesday 2 August, 18:00

South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Thursday 4 August, 11:00

England vs New Zealand: Thursday 4 August, 18:00

Semi-final 1: Saturday 6 August, 11:00

Semi-final 2: Saturday 6 August, 18:00

Bronze medal match: Sunday 7 August, 10:00

Final: Sunday 7 August, 17:00.