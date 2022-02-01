Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Birmingham Commonwealth Games: Sri Lankan Women Cricket Team Qualifies - Check Groups And Schedule

Eight women's teams will compete in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games cricket event. India are in Group A along with Australia, Barbados, and Pakistan.

Birmingham Commonwealth Games: Sri Lankan Women Cricket Team Qualifies - Check Groups And Schedule
This will only be the second time that cricket features in the Commonwealth Games. -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 3:48 pm

Cricket became the first discipline to announce its complete line-up for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on Tuesday after Sri Lanka were confirmed as the eighth and final team in the women’s T20 tournament. Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 22 runs in the final round-robin match to book the Birmingham ticket. Both the sides entered the match with six points each, having won their previous three matches respectively. (More Cricket News)

The dates and schedule for the cricket event was already announced in 2021 with the two groups of four teams each drawn in a single round-robin league before the knock-outs. India are in Group A along with Australia, Barbados (the representatives of the Caribbean region), and Pakistan. Hosts England are in Group B, along with New Zealand, South Africa and the qualifier (now, Sri Lanka).

Related stories

Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022: India Vs Pakistan Clash Headlines Women’s T20 Cricket - Full Schedule

India, Australia And Pakistan Among 8 Countries To Compete In Women's T20 At 2022 Commonwealth Games

Barbados To Represent West Indies In Cricket In Birmingham Commonwealth Games

This will only be the second time that cricket features in the multi-discipline event after a men's competition (designated A-list tournament by the ICC) was part of the Games in Kuala Lumpur in 1998. A Shaun Pollock-led South Africa had won the gold medal, beating Steve Waugh's Australian side by four wickets in the final. 

ICC Hall of Famers Sachin Tendulkar of India, Jacques Kallis of South Africa and Mahela Jayawardene of Sri Lanka were among the many who featured in the Kuala Lumpur Games.

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games, being held from July 28 to August 8, will see 4,500 athletes from 72 nations and territories compete across 11 days. Birmingham 2022 will be the first major multi-sport event in history to award more medals to women than men.

The cricket event starts July 29 with a blockbuster Australia vs India clash. The bronze medal match and final are scheduled for August 7. All the matches will be played at Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham.

Check the full schedule here (all times local)

Group A

Australia vs India: Friday 29 July, 11:00
Pakistan vs Barbados: Friday 29 July, 18:00

India vs Pakistan: Sunday 31 July, 11:00
Barbados vs Australia: Sunday 31 July, 18:00

Australia vs Pakistan: Wednesday 3 August, 11:00
India vs Barbados: Wednesday 3 August, 18:00

Group B

New Zealand vs South Africa: Saturday 30 July, 11:00
England vs Sri Lanka: Saturday 30 July, 18:00

England vs South Africa: Tuesday 2 August, 11:00
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: Tuesday 2 August, 18:00

South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Thursday 4 August, 11:00
England vs New Zealand: Thursday 4 August, 18:00

Semi-final 1: Saturday 6 August, 11:00
Semi-final 2: Saturday 6 August, 18:00

Bronze medal match: Sunday 7 August, 10:00
Final: Sunday 7 August, 17:00.

Tags

Sports Cricket 2022 Commonwealth Games Birmingham Commonwealth Games India Women's Cricket Team Women's Cricket Cricket Schedule International Cricket Council Sri Lanka Women's Cricket Team Cricket News
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Rohit Sharma’s Biggest Challenge As Captain Will Be To Remain Fit: Ajit Agarkar

Rohit Sharma’s Biggest Challenge As Captain Will Be To Remain Fit: Ajit Agarkar

IND Vs WI: Kieron Pollard Sings In Praise Of Caribbean Unity, Wants West Indies To Be Rock Solid In India

IPL Mega Auction: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Ashwin In Top Bracket

Live Streaming Of India Vs Australia, ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2022: Where To Watch Live

India Budget 2022: Tokyo Olympics Success Influences Sports Allocation, Gets Rs 305.58 Crore Hike

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, third and the most auspicious date of bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair

Indians Celebrate 'Mauni Amavasya' By Taking Dips In the Holy 'Sangam' In Prayagraj

View of Franco da Rocha, flooded after heavy rains, in Sao Paulo state, Brazil.

Brazil Floods: Landslides And Heavy Rains Cause Dozens OF Deaths

Japan's Yuika Sugasawa celebrates after scoring a goal during the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 match between Japan and Thailand in Mumbai.

AFC Women's Asian Cup: Japan, South Korea, China, Philippines Enter Semis

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's door to door election campaign at Noida in Uttar Pradesh on January 31, 2022, predictably involved and enthused a large number of women. The candidate selection strategy is her's, after all.

Women On Top

An instructor trains a member of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, close to Kyiv, Ukraine.

A Russian Roulette in the Carpathians