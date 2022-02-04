Friday, Feb 04, 2022
Beijing Winter Olympics: Googles Celebrates Opening Of The 2022 Games With Animated Doodle

As the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 starts on Friday, Google marked the occasion with an animated doodle.

The doodle features various animals such as tigers, monkeys and rabbits. Screengrab

Updated: 04 Feb 2022 4:23 pm

Continuing its practice of commemorating notable events, Google launched an animated doodle to mark the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022. The 17-day multi-sport event starts on Friday (February 4) and will conclude on February 20. (More Sports News)

The doodle features various animals such as tigers, monkeys and rabbits, and they are depicted participating in some of the winter events.

Watch it here:

“The competitive critters featured in today’s Doodle have gathered from all over the world under the winter sky to keep their cool and put their opponents on ice,” a blog accompanying the doodle read.

More than 2,800 athletes from 91 nations will compete in 15 disciplines in seven sports in and around Beijing.

The U.S., Britain and a handful of others aren't sending dignitaries to the Beijing Winter Games as part of a diplomatic boycott, but the Chinese capital is still attracting an array of world leaders for the opening ceremony.

India will also not attend the opening ceremony following reports that a Chinese military commander who was involved in deadly clashes with Indian border forces in 2020 had been chosen as one of the Olympic torchbearers.

Alpine skier Mohammad Arif Khan is the lone Indian athlete at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. He will compete in the Men's slalom and Men's giant slalom events at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, which begin February 4.

