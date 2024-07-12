Badminton

Saina Nehwal Plays Friendly Badminton Match With President Droupadi Murmu At Rashtrapati Bhavan - In Pics

President Droupadi Murmu played a friendly badminton match with the well-known shuttler Saina Nehwal at Rashtrapati Bhavan's Badminton Court on Wednesday. The event showcased President Murmu's love for sports and celebrated India's excellence in badminton, particularly among women athletes who have had a significant impact globally. The match was part of the 'Her Story – My Story' lecture series, which featured women Padma Awardees. Saina Nehwal, an iconic Indian sportsperson honoured with the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awards, expressed her gratitude and described the experience of playing with President Murmu as a memorable moment.

Prez Droupadi Murmu plays badminton with Saina Nehwal | Photo: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu plays badminton with Saina Nehwal at the badminton Court, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Droupadi Murmu plays badminton
Droupadi Murmu plays badminton | Photo: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu plays badminton with Saina Nehwal (unseen) at the badminton Court, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Droupadi Murmu with Saina Nehwal
Droupadi Murmu with Saina Nehwal | Photo: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu with badminton star Saina Nehwal at the badminton Court, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Saina Nehwal at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Saina Nehwal at Rashtrapati Bhavan | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Badminton player Saina Nehwal addresses the gathering under the series ‘Her Story-My Story’ at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.

Saina Nehwal addresses the gathering at the Rashtrapati Bhavan
Saina Nehwal addresses the gathering at the Rashtrapati Bhavan | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Badminton player Saina Nehwal addresses the gathering under the series ‘Her Story-My Story’ at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.

Fans take a selfie with Saina Nehwal
Fans take a selfie with Saina Nehwal | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Fans take a selfie with badminton player Saina Nehwal during a programme under the series ‘Her Story-My Story’ at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

