Badminton

Saina Nehwal Plays Friendly Badminton Match With President Droupadi Murmu At Rashtrapati Bhavan - In Pics

President Droupadi Murmu played a friendly badminton match with the well-known shuttler Saina Nehwal at Rashtrapati Bhavan's Badminton Court on Wednesday. The event showcased President Murmu's love for sports and celebrated India's excellence in badminton, particularly among women athletes who have had a significant impact globally. The match was part of the 'Her Story – My Story' lecture series, which featured women Padma Awardees. Saina Nehwal, an iconic Indian sportsperson honoured with the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awards, expressed her gratitude and described the experience of playing with President Murmu as a memorable moment.