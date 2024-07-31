Paris Olympics 2024: PV Sindhu Enters Women's Singles Pre-Quarterfinals - In Pics

India's PV Sindhu acknowledges fans as she leaves after her women's singles group play stage badminton match against Estonia's Kristin Kuuba at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France. Sindhu won the match.
India's PV Sindhu acknowledges fans as she leaves after her women's singles group play stage badminton match against Estonia's Kristin Kuuba at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.
India's PV Sindhu and Estonia's Kristin Kuuba greet each other after their women's singles group play stage badminton match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.
India's PV Sindhu returns to Estonia's Kristin Kuuba during the women's singles group play stage badminton match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.
India's PV Sindhu returns to Estonia's Kristin Kuuba during the women's singles group play stage badminton match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.
India's PV Sindhu returns to Estonia's Kristin Kuuba during the women's singles group play stage badminton match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.
India's PV Sindhu returns to Estonia's Kristin Kuuba during the women's singles group play stage badminton match at the Summer Olympics 2024, in Paris, France.
India's PV Sindhu returns to Estonia's Kristin Kuuba during the women's singles group play stage badminton match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.