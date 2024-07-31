Badminton

Paris Olympics 2024: PV Sindhu Enters Women's Singles Pre-Quarterfinals - In Pics

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the Olympic Games women's singles competition by defeating Kristin Kuuba of Estonia in straight games in Paris on Wednesday. The two-time Olympic medalist secured a 21-5, 21-10 victory in her second and final Group M match. Sindhu, who had previously defeated Fathimath Abdul Razzaq of Maldives with a score of 21-9, 21-6, topped the group. The winner of each of the 16 groups qualifies for the round of 16. Sindhu has previously achieved a silver medal in the 2016 Rio Games and a bronze in the Tokyo edition.

PV Sindhu acknowledges fans | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's PV Sindhu acknowledges fans as she leaves after her women's singles group play stage badminton match against Estonia's Kristin Kuuba at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France. Sindhu won the match.

2/8
Indias PV Sindhu after match against Estonias Kristin Kuuba
India's PV Sindhu after match against Estonia's Kristin Kuuba | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's PV Sindhu acknowledges fans as she leaves after her women's singles group play stage badminton match against Estonia's Kristin Kuuba at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

3/8
PV Sindhu and Kristin Kuuba greet each other
PV Sindhu and Kristin Kuuba greet each other | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's PV Sindhu and Estonia's Kristin Kuuba greet each other after their women's singles group play stage badminton match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

4/8
PV Sindhu returns to Estonias Kristin Kuuba
PV Sindhu returns to Estonia's Kristin Kuuba | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's PV Sindhu returns to Estonia's Kristin Kuuba during the women's singles group play stage badminton match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

5/8
PV Sindhu plays against to Kristin Kuuba
PV Sindhu plays against to Kristin Kuuba | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's PV Sindhu returns to Estonia's Kristin Kuuba during the women's singles group play stage badminton match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

6/8
Indias PV Sindhu during womens singles badminton match
India's PV Sindhu during women's singles badminton match | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's PV Sindhu returns to Estonia's Kristin Kuuba during the women's singles group play stage badminton match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

7/8
PV Sindhu vs Kristin Kuuba during womens singles
PV Sindhu vs Kristin Kuuba during women's singles | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's PV Sindhu returns to Estonia's Kristin Kuuba during the women's singles group play stage badminton match at the Summer Olympics 2024, in Paris, France.

8/8
PV Sindhu
PV Sindhu | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's PV Sindhu returns to Estonia's Kristin Kuuba during the women's singles group play stage badminton match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

