Badminton

Paris Olympics 2024: PV Sindhu Enters Women's Singles Pre-Quarterfinals - In Pics

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the Olympic Games women's singles competition by defeating Kristin Kuuba of Estonia in straight games in Paris on Wednesday. The two-time Olympic medalist secured a 21-5, 21-10 victory in her second and final Group M match. Sindhu, who had previously defeated Fathimath Abdul Razzaq of Maldives with a score of 21-9, 21-6, topped the group. The winner of each of the 16 groups qualifies for the round of 16. Sindhu has previously achieved a silver medal in the 2016 Rio Games and a bronze in the Tokyo edition.